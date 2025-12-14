This Herbie Award Perfectly Embodied Arch Manning's Season

On Friday evening, ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit held his yearly Herbie Awards, where he highlighted some of the more notable players in college football.

Among Herbstreit's award recipients was Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning. The sophomore pass-thrower was named the ESPN analyst's Redemption Player of the 2025 season.

According to Herbstreit, Manning blocked out the noise after a rough start to his first season as the Longhorns' starting quarterback. In his last five games in the 2025 season, the sophomore threw for 1,493 yards and 12 touchdowns with only two interceptions.

Manning's strong performance down the stretch played a massive role in the Longhorns even being considered for a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Constantly in the Spotlight

Nov 28, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning warms up before a game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

During his awards ceremony, Herbstreit reasoned that the high expectations for Manning at the beginning of the season were unreasonable. With the Texas quarterback having the same last name as two NFL greats, he was bound to attract more attention than most.

“I think he came in with unrealistic expectations,” Herbstreit said during the Herbie Awards Show. “When this season started, people were talking about, he’s going to win the Heisman Trophy...When that didn’t pan out in the first half of the season, people were very, very critical. ‘This guy can’t make quick decisions. What’s up with his throwing delivery?

After a season-opening loss to Ohio State, media members around the country began to question the talent level of Texas Longhorns' quarterback Arch Manning.

In the first road start of his career, the sophomore completed 17 of 30 passes for just 170 yards, along with a touchdown and an interception. It's not off base to say that Texas' quarterback looked uncomfortable despite the Longhorns outgaining the Buckeyes by over 130 yards.

Manning continued to struggle against his first conference opponent of the season in Week 6. The Longhorns traveled to Gainesville to face the Florida Gators, where some poor offensive line play put Manning under constant pressure. Forced into uncomfortable throws, Manning threw two interceptions that would help the Gators seal the win.

With the preseason No. 1 team in the country sitting at 3-2 through their first five games, many began to question whether Manning was the right choice to lead the Longhorns, regardless of poor offensive line play.

The Turning Point for Manning and the Offense

Oct 11, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) looks to throw the ball during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

It was after their loss in Gainesville that Manning and the Longhorns began to put it all together. Texas rattled off four straight wins, including victories over No. 8 Oklahoma and No. 14 Vanderbilt.

With solid resume-building wins over the Sooners and Commodores, Texas then faced a top-10 matchup in Athens against the now No. 3-ranked Georgia Bulldogs. Against a dominant Georgia defensive line, it was expected that Texas, with its inconsistent offensive line play, would come up short.

While the final score appeared ugly, the Longhorns were competitive with the Bulldogs for three quarters. Even against one of the best teams in the country, Manning completed 27 of 43 passes totaling over 250 yards, one touchdown, and one interception.

It was Texas' win over No. 7 Texas A&M that likely sealed the Redemption Player Award for Herbstreit. While Manning struggled during the first two quarters against the Aggie defense, he redeemed himself in the second half by using his legs.

With a 35-yard rushing touchdown, the Texas quarterback not only sealed the win but also kept the Longhorns' slim College Football Playoff hopes alive. The scrambling touchdown run was a perfect example of Manning's growth over the course of the season—showcasing improved decision making, his already elite athleticism, and leadership under pressure.

That kind of development has only raised expectations for the 2026 season. While the Longhorns face one of the more daunting conference schedules in the SEC, Manning having a full season under his belt could be vital to Texas getting back to the College Football Playoff.

