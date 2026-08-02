Ethan Burke's Father Hints at Texas' Chances of Reunion After NCAA Ruling

The state of college football seemingly changes with each passing day on the calendar, with rules being changed on a whim due to lawsuits and injuctions filled by schools or former athletes seeking relief on a decision.

The latest has sent rosters around the country into a potential frenzy as a Colorado judge has ruled that class of 2022 recruits will be able to return with a year of eligibility in response to the new "five-for-five" ruling instated by the NCAA.

For the Texas Longhorns, that could mean the return of familiar faces who are not guaranteed a spot on an NFL team, including former defensive lineman Ethan Burke, whose dad hinted at a potential return with the program on X.

How a Return Could Change the Roster

Texas Longhorns defensive end Ethan Burke (91) during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Head coach Steve Sarkisian watched his program fail to live up to expectations placed upon them last season, including missing out on the College Football Playoffs, despite being the overwhelming favorites to win a national championship. The loss hurted double considering the defensive talent that would be graduating from the team.

Burke, who was included in that grouping, would finish the 2026 season tied for second with seven tackles for loss, and tied for third in sacks with three on the year. He was a full four-year participant, playing in double-digit games every season, including making an appearance in all 16 games during the 2024 season.

After a successful career, he would try his hand at the NFL Draft but would fail to be selected by a team. Fortunately for Burke, the Baltimore Ravens offered him a chance to show what he is capable of in camp, but with the latest ruling, everything could change.

Zack Burke, the father of the former Longhorns shared on X, in a now deleted tweet, that the Longhorns had been in contact with his son about a potential reunion.

"He's definitely in the best shape of his life, and we definitely did not get a text from Texas today." The eldest Burke seemed to say slightly tongue in cheek

While ideally the Longhorns would love to welcome back a proven commodity, the task could be tougher than originally viewed as the roster is nearly set with just over a month to go until the season begins.

However, for the Longhorns, who are set on doing what it takes to return a national title to the Forty Acres, Burke has proven he can find success within the program and if he fails to make an NFL roster, a reunion is seemingly already on the table.

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