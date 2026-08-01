Former Texas Players Who Could Return to College Football After NCAA's Latest Ruling

The NCAA and its student athlete received massive news on Friday in a ruling that could impact thousands of players across multiple sports.

Judge Charlotte Sweeney ruled through a preliminary injunction in the U.S District Court of Colorado that all class of 2022 student athletes who used up their final year of eligibility this past season will be immediately eligible for 2026. This means many notable member of Texas' 2022 recruiting class could now have the option to return to college football.

It's important to note that this list does not mean these players will return to Texas, though that certainly is in the realm of possibility if the coaching staff feels a hole on the roster needs to be addressed. Many of the top players from Texas' 2022 class are still just beginning thier NFL careers, so here are some of the players with a realistic path back to college football.

Ethan Burke, EDGE

Texas Longhorns defensive end Ethan Burke (91) during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Burke signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Baltimore Ravens after the 2026 NFL Draft, but if he doesn't make the team's final 53-man roster, he would be the most notable name to watch as a potential late addition to Texas before the season begins.

An impact starter on both defense and special teams, Burke woud be a welcome sight if he could end up returning to Texas.

But of course, that all depends on what happens with him and Baltimore. He would obviously continue his NFL career if the Ravens don't cut him after preseason.

Cole Hutson, OL

One of the more obvious names on the list, Hutson is now in position to return to Texas if he so chooses. He started a lawsuit against the NCAA last month to be included in the 5-by-5 eligibility ruling.

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian openly discussed Hutson's situation SEC Media Days but admitted he wasn't sure where things were headed. Now, it's much more clear.

He would be a massive, late-offseason addition to a Texas offensive line that can never have enough depth as that unit looks for a bounce-back year in 2026.

Jaylon Guilbeau, CB

Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaylon Guilbeau (41) look at snacks during the first day of mini camp at Bank of America Stadium practice facility. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Like Burke, Guilbeau signed an undrafted deal with the Carolina Panthers following the 2026 NFL Draft but the chance to return to college football would open up if he gets cut when the team finalizes its 53-man roster.

Guilbeau started 10 games with Texas last season and appeared in 44 career games with the Longhorns.

If there's a chance Guilbeau could return to Austin, he would bring a load of experiecne along with him.

Justice Finkley, DE

Finkley spent three years at Texas before finishing what was supposed to be his final season in college football with the Kansas Jayhawks in 2025.

He was a four-star recruit and one of the top players in the state of Texas coming out of high school but he never quite matched expectations. He had just four sacks across four seasons of college football.

Finkley could be a fine depth piece for a team in need, though it's unclear if Texas is a possibility.

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