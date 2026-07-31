Which New Texas Addition Changes the Longhorns' Ceiling the Most?

The Texas Longhorns failed to meet the goals set for the program last year after stumbling through the regular season and missing the College Football Playoffs, despite being one of the overwhelming preseason favorites.

In the offseason, head coach Steve Sarkisian attacked the transfer portal hard, ensuring that every role on his roster ahead of the 2026 season would be filled with some of the top talent the sport has to offer.

While completing that goal, the Longhorns will have plenty of new faces in 2026, with some being asked to be the focal points of the team's success. Perhaps no player on the team raises its ceiling more, though, than new linebacker Rasheem Biles.

Why Biles is the Key Piece in 2026

Pittsburgh Panthers linebacker Rasheem Biles (31) returns an interception for a touchdown against the Syracuse Orange during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

When the Longhorns entered the offseason, they were painfully aware that they would be losing longtime linebacker Anthony Hill to the NFL Draft. Perhaps more importantly than his talent, the Longhorns would be losing his leadership, as he was often considered the coach on the field, providing feedback to the staff and ensuring the personnel was lined up properly.

Replacing those intangibles, combined with his production, was going to be a tough ask in one person, but Biles, who transferred over from Pitt, is more than capable of filling in that role. He was an uber-productive linebacker at all points of the field, finishing the 2025 season with 100 total tackles, 4.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, two interceptions (both of which he returned for touchdowns), and a fumble recovery.

He is a major threat as a pass rusher and more than capable of providing coverage in pass defense across the field. He can defend at every level of the field while also providing elite run support thanks to his field vision.

The Longhorns knew they would need a leader to step up on defense, especially to help guide the second level and beyond, after losing multiple veteran voices on the field. Biles not only fills that needed role but will provide instant production that will allow him to thrive in new defensive coordinator Will Muschamp's defense this season.

For Biles, this will be the best defensive front he will play alongside during his collegiate career, meaning defenses can't key on him in their game plan, allowing him more opportunities to disrupt the flow of the game, something he thrives in doing, and a critical piece of the Longhorns' success this season.

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