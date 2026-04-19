Every Texas Player Drafted Under Steve Sarkisian
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The Texas Longhorns have a long history of producing NFL talent. They have been represented in all but four drafts since the first Annual Player Selection Meeting in 1936.
The Longhorns have been particularly good at sending players to the next level since head coach Steve Sarkisian took over the program in 2021.
With the newest slate of Texas draft prospects being less than a week away from hearing their names called, here is the long list of Sarkisian-products they will be joining.
2023
Round Selected
Player
Team
Position
1 (8)
Bijan Robinson
Atlanta Falcons
Running Back
3 (90)
DeMarvion Overshown
Dallas Cowboys
Linebacker
4 (115)
Roschon Johnson
Chicago Bears
Running Back (2)
6 (194)
Keondre Coburn
Kansas City Chiefs
Defensive Tackle
7 (249)
Moro Ojomo
Philadelphia Eagles
Defensive Tackle (2)
Steve Sarkisian's first season in Austin, 2022, was marked by having no players drafted, something that has only happened to Texas twice since 1938. Fortunately, he followed that up with a very productive class in 2023.
The marquee player was, and is, Bijan Robinson. The two-time Pro-Bowler and one-time All-Pro has delivered on his billing as a top-10 draft pick, putting up 5,648 scrimmage yards and 34 total touchdowns in his three seasons with the Atlanta Falcons.
None of the other '23 Longhorns have had quite that level of success, however Moro Ojomo was an important part of the Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl-winning defense in 2024.
2024
Round Selected
Player
Team
Position
1 (16)
Byron Murphy II
Seattle Seahawks
Defensive Tackle (3)
1 (28)
Xavier Worthy
Kansas City Chiefs
Wide Receiver
2 (38)
T'Vondre Sweat
Tennessee Titans
Defensive Tackle (4)
2 (46)
Jonathon Brooks
Carolina Panthers
Running Back (3)
2 (52)
Adonai Mitchell
Indianapolis Colts
Wide Receiver (2)
4 (101)
Ja'Tavion Sanders
Carolina Panthers
Tight End
5 (162)
Christian Jones
Arizona Cardinals
Offensive Tackle
5 (167)
Keilan Robinson
Jacksonville Jaguars
Running Back (4)
5 (175)
Jaylan Ford
New Orleans Saints
Linebacker (2)
6 (195)
Ryan Watts
Pittsburgh Steelers
Defensive Back
6 (213)
Jordan Whittington
Los Angeles Rams
Wide Receiver (3)
Sarkisian followed up his solid 2023 class with a record-setting 2024 class. The 11 Longhorns selected that season were the most in Texas history.
This class has also already produced a Super Bowl champion, as Byron Murphy II was a key component of the Seattle Seahawks' terrifying front-seven. Xavier Worthy also made the Super Bowl as a rookie, however his Kansas City Chiefs were outdone by Ojomo's Eagles.
T'Vondre Sweat and Adonai Mitchell are now teammates, however not on the original team either was drafted by. Mitchell joined the New York Jets as a part of the Sauce Gardner trade halfway through the season and Sweat teamed up with him after he was swapped for Jermaine Johnson this offseason.
2025
Round Selected
Player
Team
Position
1 (9)
Kelvin Banks Jr.
New Orleans Saints
Offensive Tackle (2)
1 (20)
Jahdae Barron
Denver Broncos
Defensive Back (2)
1 (23)
Matthew Golden
Green Bay Packers
Wide Receiver (4)
2 (43)
Alfred Collins
San Francisco 49ers
Defensive Tackle (5)
2 (64)
Andrew Mukuba
Philadelphia Eagles
Defensive Back (3)
3 (71)
Vernon Broughton
New Orleans Saints
Defensive Tackle (6)
4 (120)
Gunnar Helm
Tennessee Titans
Tight End (2)
4 (124)
Barryn Sorrell
Green Bay Packers
Edge Rusher
5 (149)
Jaydon Blue
Dallas Cowboys
Running Back (5)
6 (207)
Cameron Williams
Philadelphia Eagles
Offensive Tackle (3)
6 (211)
Hayden Connor
Arizona Cardinals
Offensive Guard
7 (231)
Quinn Ewers
Miami Dolphins
Quarterback
Sarkisian did himself one better in 2025, breaking the record he set in 2024 by having 12 players drafted.
Alfred Collins and Vernon Broughton became the fifth and sixth defensive tackles drafted out of Texas in the Sarkisian era, the most of any position. Running backs came in a close second, with Jaydon Blue becoming the fifth to be selected.
2025 saw the first Sarkisian edge rusher, offensive guard and quarterback drafted, though more are sure to come.
The 2026 class probably will not continue Sarkisian's record-breaking streak, however they will no doubt produce productive NFL players and maybe even a few Super Bowl winners.
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Carter Long is a sophomore Journalism and Sports Media student at the University of Texas at Austin. He is also a general sports reporter for the Daily Texan on the baseball beat. Long is from Houston and supports everything H-town.