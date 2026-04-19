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Longhorns Country

Every Texas Player Drafted Under Steve Sarkisian

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian has come a long way since having no players drafted in his first season with the Longhorns.
Carter Long|
Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian does the “horns up” sign prior to the game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs
Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian does the “horns up” sign prior to the game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

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Texas Longhorns

The Texas Longhorns have a long history of producing NFL talent. They have been represented in all but four drafts since the first Annual Player Selection Meeting in 1936.

The Longhorns have been particularly good at sending players to the next level since head coach Steve Sarkisian took over the program in 2021.

With the newest slate of Texas draft prospects being less than a week away from hearing their names called, here is the long list of Sarkisian-products they will be joining.

2023

Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson
Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson runs the ball during the second quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers | Ben Queen-Imagn Images

Round Selected

Player

Team

Position

1 (8)

Bijan Robinson

Atlanta Falcons

Running Back

3 (90)

DeMarvion Overshown

Dallas Cowboys

Linebacker

4 (115)

Roschon Johnson

Chicago Bears

Running Back (2)

6 (194)

Keondre Coburn

Kansas City Chiefs

Defensive Tackle

7 (249)

Moro Ojomo

Philadelphia Eagles

Defensive Tackle (2)

Steve Sarkisian's first season in Austin, 2022, was marked by having no players drafted, something that has only happened to Texas twice since 1938. Fortunately, he followed that up with a very productive class in 2023.

The marquee player was, and is, Bijan Robinson. The two-time Pro-Bowler and one-time All-Pro has delivered on his billing as a top-10 draft pick, putting up 5,648 scrimmage yards and 34 total touchdowns in his three seasons with the Atlanta Falcons.

None of the other '23 Longhorns have had quite that level of success, however Moro Ojomo was an important part of the Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl-winning defense in 2024.

2024

Round Selected

Player

Team

Position

1 (16)

Byron Murphy II

Seattle Seahawks

Defensive Tackle (3)

1 (28)

Xavier Worthy

Kansas City Chiefs

Wide Receiver

2 (38)

T'Vondre Sweat

Tennessee Titans

Defensive Tackle (4)

2 (46)

Jonathon Brooks

Carolina Panthers

Running Back (3)

2 (52)

Adonai Mitchell

Indianapolis Colts

Wide Receiver (2)

4 (101)

Ja'Tavion Sanders

Carolina Panthers

Tight End

5 (162)

Christian Jones

Arizona Cardinals

Offensive Tackle

5 (167)

Keilan Robinson

Jacksonville Jaguars

Running Back (4)

5 (175)

Jaylan Ford

New Orleans Saints

Linebacker (2)

6 (195)

Ryan Watts

Pittsburgh Steelers

Defensive Back

6 (213)

Jordan Whittington

Los Angeles Rams

Wide Receiver (3)

Sarkisian followed up his solid 2023 class with a record-setting 2024 class. The 11 Longhorns selected that season were the most in Texas history.

This class has also already produced a Super Bowl champion, as Byron Murphy II was a key component of the Seattle Seahawks' terrifying front-seven. Xavier Worthy also made the Super Bowl as a rookie, however his Kansas City Chiefs were outdone by Ojomo's Eagles.

T'Vondre Sweat and Adonai Mitchell are now teammates, however not on the original team either was drafted by. Mitchell joined the New York Jets as a part of the Sauce Gardner trade halfway through the season and Sweat teamed up with him after he was swapped for Jermaine Johnson this offseason.

2025

Round Selected

Player

Team

Position

1 (9)

Kelvin Banks Jr.

New Orleans Saints

Offensive Tackle (2)

1 (20)

Jahdae Barron

Denver Broncos

Defensive Back (2)

1 (23)

Matthew Golden

Green Bay Packers

Wide Receiver (4)

2 (43)

Alfred Collins

San Francisco 49ers

Defensive Tackle (5)

2 (64)

Andrew Mukuba

Philadelphia Eagles

Defensive Back (3)

3 (71)

Vernon Broughton

New Orleans Saints

Defensive Tackle (6)

4 (120)

Gunnar Helm

Tennessee Titans

Tight End (2)

4 (124)

Barryn Sorrell

Green Bay Packers

Edge Rusher

5 (149)

Jaydon Blue

Dallas Cowboys

Running Back (5)

6 (207)

Cameron Williams

Philadelphia Eagles

Offensive Tackle (3)

6 (211)

Hayden Connor

Arizona Cardinals

Offensive Guard

7 (231)

Quinn Ewers

Miami Dolphins

Quarterback

Sarkisian did himself one better in 2025, breaking the record he set in 2024 by having 12 players drafted.

Alfred Collins and Vernon Broughton became the fifth and sixth defensive tackles drafted out of Texas in the Sarkisian era, the most of any position. Running backs came in a close second, with Jaydon Blue becoming the fifth to be selected.

2025 saw the first Sarkisian edge rusher, offensive guard and quarterback drafted, though more are sure to come.

The 2026 class probably will not continue Sarkisian's record-breaking streak, however they will no doubt produce productive NFL players and maybe even a few Super Bowl winners.

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Published
Carter Long
CARTER LONG

Carter Long is a sophomore Journalism and Sports Media student at the University of Texas at Austin. He is also a general sports reporter for the Daily Texan on the baseball beat. Long is from Houston and supports everything H-town.

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