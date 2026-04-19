Every Texas Player Drafted Under Steve Sarkisian

The Texas Longhorns have a long history of producing NFL talent. They have been represented in all but four drafts since the first Annual Player Selection Meeting in 1936.

The Longhorns have been particularly good at sending players to the next level since head coach Steve Sarkisian took over the program in 2021.

With the newest slate of Texas draft prospects being less than a week away from hearing their names called, here is the long list of Sarkisian-products they will be joining.

2023

Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson runs the ball during the second quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers | Ben Queen-Imagn Images

Round Selected Player Team Position 1 (8) Bijan Robinson Atlanta Falcons Running Back 3 (90) DeMarvion Overshown Dallas Cowboys Linebacker 4 (115) Roschon Johnson Chicago Bears Running Back (2) 6 (194) Keondre Coburn Kansas City Chiefs Defensive Tackle 7 (249) Moro Ojomo Philadelphia Eagles Defensive Tackle (2)

Steve Sarkisian's first season in Austin, 2022, was marked by having no players drafted, something that has only happened to Texas twice since 1938. Fortunately, he followed that up with a very productive class in 2023.

The marquee player was, and is, Bijan Robinson. The two-time Pro-Bowler and one-time All-Pro has delivered on his billing as a top-10 draft pick, putting up 5,648 scrimmage yards and 34 total touchdowns in his three seasons with the Atlanta Falcons.

None of the other '23 Longhorns have had quite that level of success, however Moro Ojomo was an important part of the Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl-winning defense in 2024.

2024

Round Selected Player Team Position 1 (16) Byron Murphy II Seattle Seahawks Defensive Tackle (3) 1 (28) Xavier Worthy Kansas City Chiefs Wide Receiver 2 (38) T'Vondre Sweat Tennessee Titans Defensive Tackle (4) 2 (46) Jonathon Brooks Carolina Panthers Running Back (3) 2 (52) Adonai Mitchell Indianapolis Colts Wide Receiver (2) 4 (101) Ja'Tavion Sanders Carolina Panthers Tight End 5 (162) Christian Jones Arizona Cardinals Offensive Tackle 5 (167) Keilan Robinson Jacksonville Jaguars Running Back (4) 5 (175) Jaylan Ford New Orleans Saints Linebacker (2) 6 (195) Ryan Watts Pittsburgh Steelers Defensive Back 6 (213) Jordan Whittington Los Angeles Rams Wide Receiver (3)

Sarkisian followed up his solid 2023 class with a record-setting 2024 class. The 11 Longhorns selected that season were the most in Texas history.

This class has also already produced a Super Bowl champion, as Byron Murphy II was a key component of the Seattle Seahawks' terrifying front-seven. Xavier Worthy also made the Super Bowl as a rookie, however his Kansas City Chiefs were outdone by Ojomo's Eagles.

T'Vondre Sweat and Adonai Mitchell are now teammates, however not on the original team either was drafted by. Mitchell joined the New York Jets as a part of the Sauce Gardner trade halfway through the season and Sweat teamed up with him after he was swapped for Jermaine Johnson this offseason.

2025

Round Selected Player Team Position 1 (9) Kelvin Banks Jr. New Orleans Saints Offensive Tackle (2) 1 (20) Jahdae Barron Denver Broncos Defensive Back (2) 1 (23) Matthew Golden Green Bay Packers Wide Receiver (4) 2 (43) Alfred Collins San Francisco 49ers Defensive Tackle (5) 2 (64) Andrew Mukuba Philadelphia Eagles Defensive Back (3) 3 (71) Vernon Broughton New Orleans Saints Defensive Tackle (6) 4 (120) Gunnar Helm Tennessee Titans Tight End (2) 4 (124) Barryn Sorrell Green Bay Packers Edge Rusher 5 (149) Jaydon Blue Dallas Cowboys Running Back (5) 6 (207) Cameron Williams Philadelphia Eagles Offensive Tackle (3) 6 (211) Hayden Connor Arizona Cardinals Offensive Guard 7 (231) Quinn Ewers Miami Dolphins Quarterback

Sarkisian did himself one better in 2025, breaking the record he set in 2024 by having 12 players drafted.

Alfred Collins and Vernon Broughton became the fifth and sixth defensive tackles drafted out of Texas in the Sarkisian era, the most of any position. Running backs came in a close second, with Jaydon Blue becoming the fifth to be selected.

2025 saw the first Sarkisian edge rusher, offensive guard and quarterback drafted, though more are sure to come.

The 2026 class probably will not continue Sarkisian's record-breaking streak, however they will no doubt produce productive NFL players and maybe even a few Super Bowl winners.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.