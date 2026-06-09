Ranking Every Texas Longhorns Quarterback Season Under Steve Sarkisian

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian has a reputation as a bright offensive mind and a skilled talent evaluator. He has developed multiple top NFL draft picks, but how well has he done with the most important position through his first five seasons with the Longhorns?

After half a decade, let’s evaluate which quarterbacks have had the best seasons for Sarkisian and the Longhorns. Not every quarterback on this list was the Week 1 starter, but it focuses on the signal-caller who started the most games in each season.

Ranking All 5 Starting Quarterbacks for Texas Under Steve Sarkisian

5. Quinn Ewers, 2022

Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers throws a pass during the first half against the Kansas Jayhawks at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Quinn Ewers had originally committed to Texas out of Carroll Senior High School in Southlake, Texas, but chose Ohio State in one of the first high-profile NIL moves. After redshirting his freshman season with the Buckeyes, Ewers made a surprising pivot in the transfer portal, joining the Longhorns.

During his redshirt freshman season in 2022, Ewers showed flashes of why he was an elite recruit. His arm talent was effortless, and he could make plays with his legs. His Week 2 performance against Alabama made Ewers look like a future superstar, but he never consistently replicated the confidence and poise he displayed against the Tide.

His 17 regular-season big-time throws, according to PFF, were the most in his career despite playing just nine games. Including the bowl game against Washington, Ewers recorded 2,177 passing yards and 15 passing touchdowns while completing 58.1% of his passes.

4. Casey Thompson, 2021

Texas Longhorns quarterback Casey Thompson throws a pass against the Iowa State Cyclones during the first quarter at Jack Trice Stadium. | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Despite losing the starting job to Hudson Card to open the season, Casey Thompson led the Big 12 in passing touchdowns in 2021. In 12 games and 10 starts, Thompson threw for 2,113 yards and 24 touchdowns with nine interceptions while completing 63.2% of his passes.

Texas did not have as much team success as it did in Ewers' final season — going 5–7 and missing out on a bowl game for the first time since 2016. Ultimately, that makes the difference between No. 3 and No. 4, but Thompson was impressive individually, as he had never started a game before taking over against Rice in Week 3.

It was Sarkisian’s first season leading the Longhorns, and there were clear growing pains. Texas had a talented roster, though, with running back Bijan Robinson and wide receivers Xavier Worthy and Jordan Whittington.

Texas won more games later in Sarkisian’s tenure, but Thompson did his part in a losing effort. His EPA per dropback was 0.60, No. 3 in the country. Not only is this the best mark of any quarterback during the Sarkisian era, but it would have led the country in 2022, 2024 and 2025, according to GameOnPaper.

3. Quinn Ewers, 2024

Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers leaves the field after defeating the Clemson Tigers in the first round of the College Football Playoffs at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | Aaron E. Martinez-USA Today Network via Imagn Images

Ewers’ redshirt junior season, his final with Texas, had a lot of ups and downs — sometimes at the same time. In 14 games, including four postseason games, he threw for 3,472 yards while completing 65.8% of his passes. He had career-high marks of 31 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

Texas advanced to the College Football Playoff (CFP) semifinal round in a year of firsts. It was the first season of the expanded CFP format, and it was the Longhorns’ first season in the SEC. Texas even played for the SEC title, losing 22–19 to Georgia in overtime.

While the Longhorns found postseason success, Ewers’ season was hard to judge. He had multiple turnover-worthy plays in three of the four postseason games and had five postseason interceptions. He also struggled immensely against pressure, getting sacked on 23.2% of his pressured dropbacks, compared to 13.9% in 2022. That number climbed to 29.4% in the postseason, taking 15 sacks.

It wasn’t all bad for Ewers, but after a more impressive 2023 season, his poor postseason run left a bad final impression before entering the 2025 NFL draft.

2. Arch Manning, 2025

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning runs with the ball against the Michigan Wolverines during the first half at Camping World Stadium. | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Arch Manning, like Ewers, was the No. 1 recruit in his class, bringing heavy expectations. However, he had the opportunity to develop behind the scenes. He backed Ewers up in 2023 and 2024, starting a pair of contests in the latter season due to injury.

In his first season as the full-time starter, Manning developed as the season progressed and ended the year as one of the hottest quarterbacks in the country. This streak extended to the postseason, when he threw for 221 yards and two touchdowns against Michigan in the Cheez-It Bowl while adding 155 yards and two scores on the ground.

Manning quietly had one of the better seasons in program history, recording 3,163 passing yards, 26 passing touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also ran for 399 yards and 10 touchdowns and even caught a pass for a touchdown from wide receiver Parker Livingstone.

This successful 2025 campaign brings confidence for a strong 2026 season. Texas has a talented roster, and Manning has the potential to have an even better encore.

1. Quinn Ewers, 2023

Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers holds up the Big 12 championship trophy after the win against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Ewers was finally unlocked in 2023. Sarkisian’s offense was rolling, and the team was chock-full of talent, but Ewers knew exactly how to play inside the system.

Texas had three players who were selected in the first two rounds of the following draft: wide receivers Worthy and Adonai Mitchell and running back Jonathon Brooks. Tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders was drafted just outside the top 100 at No. 101. Worthy and Brooks had over 1,000 scrimmage yards, with Mitchell and running back CJ Baxter clearing 800.

More importantly, Ewers was able to do everything Texas needed from him. He had a PFF passing grade on play-action passes of 90.6, the best rate of his whole career. The Longhorns also utilized play-action passes at the highest rate during Sarkisian’s time with the program.

Quarterback (Season) PFF Passing Grade, Play Action Percent of Passes With Play-Action Manning (2025) 70.6 37.1% Ewers (2024) 76.3 42.1% Ewers (2023) 90.6 50.9% Ewers (2022) 64.7 41.4% Thompson (2021) 80.0 45.8%

Ewers ended the season with 3,479 passing yards, 22 passing touchdowns and six interceptions. He completed 69.0% of his passes, averaged 8.8 yards per pass attempt and ran for five touchdowns, all of which were career highs.

The combination of Sarkisian’s best season as a play caller and Ewers’ best season under center resulted in an 11–1 regular season, a Big 12 title win and an appearance in the CFP.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.