Explosive Power 5 WR Xavier Worthy Commits to Longhorns

After requesting a release from his letter of intent from Michigan earlier this month, explosive receiver Xavier Worthy committed to the Texas Longhorns on Saturday
As the Texas Longhorns are wrapped up their football game camp with the annual Orange-White spring, one of the big takeaways from throughout the camp was the team's lack of game-breaking speed on the outside. 

That all changed on Saturday when explosive 6-foot-1, 165-pound Michigan transfer receiver Xavier Worthy receiver committed to the Longhorns, filling a much-needed that much-need deep-threat hole.

Worthy made the announcement via his personal Twitter account on Saturday afternoon.

“I'd like guys that you can count on, because they're consistent, but also have the capability of hitting home runs and that's your 300, 315, 320 hitter, that can also hit home runs," Steve Sarkisian told the media earlier this month. "That's the kind of the sweet spot we're looking for right now. He loves the reliable receiver that still has the ability to hit home runs and I think we have guys on our roster that are capable of that.”

Worthy brings the Longhorns just that, measuring a  10.55 100-meter and a greater than 22-foot long jump, as well as running a 21.41 200 meter in high school. 

Worthy has also drawn comparisons to one of the NFL's best deep-threats of all-time in Desean Jackson, as well as receiving praise for his ability to run routes, and being able to make plays with the ball in his hands.

What do you think of Worthy's commitment? Comment and join in on the discussion below!

