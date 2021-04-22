NewsFootballBasketballLonghorns in the ProsSI.com
Longhorns Planning for 100% Capacity at DKR

Texas Longhorns Planning 100% for Capacity at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium This Upcoming Season
Days before the annual spring game, Texas athletics director Chris Del Conte mentioned in his weekly "Forty Acres Insider" newsletter that Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium will open at full capacity this upcoming football season.

Del Conte wrote, "we are planning for 100% capacity at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium this fall, and all of our Texas Traditions are back and better than ever! Bevo Blvd., Smokey's Midway, and Longhorn City Limits are all returning."

This past football season, Texas limited attendance to 25% due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The largest crowd Texas played in front of this season drew 24,000 fans (the Cotton Bowl vs. Oklahoma).

The Longhorns now join some other prominent universities including Alabama, Clemson, and Oklahoma, in announcing plans for football stadiums to return to full capacity.

The Alabama Crimson Tide drew a crowd of nearly 50,000 fans to its spring game recently. Weeks earlier, the Texas Rangers hosted the largest crowd for a sporting event since the beginning of the pandemic (30,000).

During Saturday’s annual orange and white game, the Longhorns and their new coaching staff will play in front of spectators for the first time. So far, Del Conte hasn’t yet announced a cap on attendance. The lower bowl will be open and seating will be socially distanced.

Head coach Steve Sarkisian has already changed the program’s culture. Now, he will attempt to push the Longhorns to be national championship contenders.

