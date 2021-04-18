Explosive Power 5 WR Xavier Worthy Trending Texas?

The Texas Longhorns are now in the midst of spring camp, wrapping up their second scrimmage. Texas's lack of big-play ability from receivers was a key takeaway from the scrimmage notes. This deficiency is also hurting the quarterbacks.

On the bright side, reports seem to indicate that the Longhorns are in heavy consideration for elite Michigan transfer receiver Xavier Worthy. The 6-foot-1, 165-pound receiver requested a release from his letter of intent from the Wolverines and would fill a much-needed deep-threat hole for Texas.

Here is his full statement:

“Since graduating HS, I looked forward to starting my college football career at the University of Michigan, however; due to circumstance beyond my control, things did not go as planned – and I have submitted a NLI release request.

To the Michigan coaching staff, I have nothing but the upmost respect & appreciation for the opportunity offered to me. And to the Michigan fans, I’ll always be grateful for all the love & support you’ve shown me.

At this time I’m reopening my recruitment, in search of a new home to begin my college football career.”

Head coach Steve Sarkisian made a baseball reference to explain what he’s looking for from the receiving group:

“I'd like guys that you can count on, because they're consistent, but also have the capability of hitting home runs and that's your 300, 315, 320 hitter, that can also hit home runs.”

He continued, “and that's the kind of the sweet spot we're looking for right now. He loves the reliable receiver that still has the ability to hit home runs and I think we have guys on our roster that are capable of that.”

So far, reports are suggesting that Jordan Whittington is distinguishing himself, but as a whole group, Sarkisian mentions that “we've got a ways to go to get there”.

The receivers will be coached by a familiar face, Andre Coleman, who is entering his third season in Austin. In 2019, Coleman was Texas’s offensive analyst before being promoted to full-time receivers coach in 2020.

Could Worthy be his next pupil? Time will tell, but after a heavy push from the Longhorns before he signed with Michigan, Worthy already knows what to expect in Austin.

