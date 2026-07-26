FILM: What Cam Coleman Does Well & How He Transforms Texas's Offense

The true key to unlocking the Texas Longhorns' offense, and therefore Cam Coleman, is understanding what he does well.

It’s not just his 6-foot-3 and 204-pound frame that makes him different from everybody else, which actually isn’t all that different of a body type considering Emmett Mosley and Ryan Wingo are in that same vein at 6-foot-2.

So if it’s not his size, then what is it? The difference between Coleman and everyone else on the roster is his skill set. And it’s one that Texas has been needing since Adonai Mitchell left Austin, a true X-receiver.

A True Deep-Threat

Auburn wide receiver Cam Coleman (8) receives a pass to pull in a touchdown past Vanderbilt cornerback Martel Hight (4) during the fourth quarter at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

A big issue in the Texas offense a year ago wasn’t the lack of vertical deep-threats. They had one in Wingo and even a potential one in Ryan Niblett. Rather, it was that the offensive line couldn’t hold up long enough to protect Arch Manning, and the run game's ineffectiveness rendered the play-action passing game essentially redundant.

The significance of Coleman alone isn’t enough for everything to work according to plan, which is why the additions at running back and offensive line make this potential pairing of Coleman and Manning all the more dangerous.

With Coleman playing at the X-receiver spot, Texas has a true nightmare receiver, one who will force opposing defensive coordinators to choose between providing additional support in the coverage to slow him while risking a lighter box and more one-on-ones for everyone else, leaving a cornerback on an island with Coleman.

For all the flaws of the Auburn offense that Hugh Freeze attempted to run with the Tigers, it did provide Coleman with opportunities to attack one-on-one coverage.

Like here versus Oklahoma last season, Coleman gets what is essentially a one-on-one with a cornerback who is in off coverage, as a heavy box for the Tigers brings both Oklahoma safeties closer to the box.

By the time Jackson Arnold reaches the top of his drop, Coleman has eliminated the cornerback’s cushion and outrun the play-side safety to the spot on a post. It is only the pass of Arnold that causes Coleman to slow down and come back to it, allowing the safety to have a chance.

Ball-Tracking and Body Control

Auburn Tigers wide receiver Cam Coleman (8) drops a touchdown pass as Auburn Tigers take on South Alabama Jaguars at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. Auburn Tigers lead South Alabama Jaguars 28-9 at halftime. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Coleman doesn’t just win with speed, though. He may not be as fast as, say, Xavier Worthy, but he brings an ability to win the ball in the air similar to what Mitchell did.

While poor quarterback play and an ineffective offensive scheme held Coleman back, he oftentimes made up for it with his abilities.

Like here: Oklahoma gambles with a seven-man blitz, leaving their cornerback on an island versus Coleman, who not only eliminates the cushion with his speed, but stacks him on a stutter and go route, before an underthrown ball forces him to make a back-shoulder catch up against the sideline.

Where Coleman’s aerial abilities and body control could really come into play is in the redzone. An area of the field the Longhorns finished 10th in the SEC last in touchdown percentage (63.83%).

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