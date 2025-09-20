Five-Star Quarterback Takes Unofficial Visit to Texas vs. Sam Houston State
Texas football recruiting never takes a break, even during the regular season. In fact, the fall is a good opportunity for recruits to check out the Longhorns and experience gameday as they would if they joined the team as a player.
As Texas takes on Sam Houston, it will play host to at least one highly sought-after recruit, five-star quarterback Kavian Bryant.
What Can Kavian Bryant Add to the Longhorns
"I will be [at] Texas this weekend for an unofficial visit," Bryant posted via X.
The No. 2-ranked quarterback in the class of 2027, according to 247Sports, Bryant could be the latest in head coach Steve Sarkisian’s impressive recruiting profile.
Bryant currently plays for Westwood High School and has been turning heads with his performances. In his sophomore season, Bryant threw for 2,442 yards, 34 touchdowns and three interceptions on 146 pass attempts. It’s not just arm strength he boasts, but an impressive running ability as well. In 2024, Bryant ran for 709 yards and 11 touchdowns.
“High-major two-sport prospect with big offers in football and basketball. Provides excellent playmaking ability with his arm and his legs in the former, along with elite skill and instincts in the latter," 247Sports Scouting Analyst Gabe Brooks said. “Adequate height with a lean, athletic build that will carry more mass. Very good functional athlete who consistently extends plays. Made noticeable strides as a passer from freshman to sophomore year and again in a relatively short time from the end of sophomore season to the following spring elite camp circuit.”
Most of Texas football's recruiting focus is likely on the 2026 class, but the team is hoping for another elite quarterback talent, such as Bryant, on the roster.
Bryant would be the second addition to the 2027 Longhorns recruiting class and the highest-rated recruit if he were to sign with Texas. Currently, Texas is the destination of another top-ranked quarterback in the 2026 class, Dia Bell.
Bell is the No. 2 quarterback in the nation, according to On3, and will join Texas next season. If Bryant signs with the Longhorns, they could potentially comprise one of the nation's top quarterback rooms.
At the moment, Texas’s current quarterback, Arch Manning, is struggling with his passing game, but he should see a pick-me-up against Sam Houston. If Manning plays to his full potential this season, then Texas would have an impressive track record of quarterbacks to play under Sarkisian thus far.
Bryant will likely be at the game against Sam Houston during his unofficial visit to the Forty Acres. Every game matters, but perhaps the team will have even more motivation trying to impress Bryant and bring him to Texas.