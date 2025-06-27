Five-Star Running Back Chooses SEC Rival Over Texas Longhorns
Texas Longhorns football has caught fire lately in its recruiting of the 2026 class, earning commitments from multiple high level recruits over the past few weeks. This push has been highlighted by recent commit and five-star EDGE, Richard Wesley.
Though the Longhorns found themselves the destination of one five-star, they did miss out on another, with a high-ranking running back choosing an SEC rival over Texas.
Five-star running back and the No. 2 player at his position in the nation, Ezavier "EJ" Crowell decided not to spend his collegiate career with Texas, choosing the Alabama Crimson Tide instead, according to On3's Hayes Fawcett.
Four SEC Teams Battled for Crowell
According to Fawcett, Crowell narrowed his final decision down to four schools: Texas, Alabama, Auburn and Georgia. An Alabama native, Crowell chose to stay in his home state when choosing the Crimson Tide.
Crowell played with Alabama's Jackson High School in 2024 and rushed for 1,964 yards and 31 touchdowns on 168 attempts. He also had a few opportunities to show off his catching ability, recording nine receptions on the season for 258 yards and two receiving touchdowns.
Credited for his shiftiness, Crowell will be a valuable addition to a Crimson Tide team that just had its most losses in a season since 2007 under new head coach Kalen DeBoer.
"A shifty mover with good short area quickness and change of direction ability," 247sports national recruiting analyst Cooper Petagna said on Crowell. "[He] flashes the ability to make the first defender miss in a multitude of ways, displaying a rare blend of elusiveness and contact balance."
Crowell will now join an impressive line of Alabama running backs to play with the Crimson Tide in the past 20 years and try to make a name for himself among college football greats. Some of these names include Heisman trophy winners Derrick Henry and Mark Ingram II, who were the first two players in Alabama history to win the prestigious award.
Crowell committed to Alabama just days after taking his first and only visit to the university. Traveling to Tuscaloosa on June 20, Crowell confirmed his commitment on June 26. Crowell also visited the Forty Acres this month, traveling to Austin on June 6 for his second visit with the Longhorns.
247sports now ranks the Crimson tide with the 11th-best recruiting class in the nation at the moment, falling just behind the Longhorns who are ranked 10th. Though a big win, recruiting season is far from over as both Alabama and Texas pursue more prospects.