Texas Longhorns Land 3rd Commitment in 2027 Recruiting Class

The Texas Longhorns continue to roll in the recruiting world, aiming to land another top-10 class, similar to the one they currently have for the 2026 cycle. The Longhorns aided in that quest, landing one of the most highly-sought after tight ends in the country for the 2027 cycle.highly sought-after

JT Geraci, a New Jersey native, made his commitment to the Longhorns after they beat out Ohio State, Alabama, Notre Dame, and Vanderbilt for one of the country's most versatile players. Geraci is the third member of the cycle and the first tight end for head coach Steve Sarkisian in the class.

With plenty of time to go before Geraci puts pen to paper, the Longhorns will have to keep him committed, but an early pledge is a good sign of his confidence in what is being built in the Forty Acres.

Big Man Can Move

Sep 20, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns tight end Jordan Washington (84) reacts after scoring a touchdown during the first half against the Sam Houston Bearkats at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Geraci is a Don Bosco Prep product and is listed at 6-foot-5, 230 pounds, an inch taller than current Longhorns tight end Jack Endries. Gracia is the number 27-ranked tight end in the class, according to 247Sports, and a three-star recruit.

Committing to the Longhorns was something that came naturally for Gracia. He felt a genuine connection with the coaching staff, while also being excited about the opportunity to play in the SEC, where he was interested in being tested week in and week out by the competition. Football wasn't the only reason; understanding the academic side of the school and how it could set him up for the rest of his life was also important.

"I pride myself on academics so Texas is a rigorous school," Geraci told Brian Dohn of 247Sports. "After football, you have to have something and I really wanted to look at some schools that were highly academic. The environment and seeing all the coaches and the staff, and there are some Jersey guys on that staff, so that was cool to talk to them and get to know them a little better. I just had a gut feeling. This is really something special and I continued building my relationship with coach Banks after that."

Geraci is the third commitment for the 2027 cycle and the second offensive commit for the class, joining the number one receiver in the class, Easton Royal. Cornerback Karnell James was the second commit in the class, and the only defensive recruit for the cycle so far. The Longhorns are nowhere near done either, with plenty of time, more names should follow suit.

