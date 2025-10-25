Florida State Linebacker Commit Sets Visit With Texas Longhorns
While the attention of many college football recruiters has shifted towards the class of 2027, a handful of 2026 prospects have yet to wrap up their recruitment processes.
Among these players is three-star linebacker Karon Maycock, who hails from Miami, Florida.
He committed originally to the Florida State Seminoles back in February, but it appears as though he has continued exploring other options. The Texas Longhorns remain in contention for Maycock, who has officially locked down a visit to the Forty Acres, according to Rivals.
When Will Karon Maycock Visit Texas?
Maycock received an offer from the Longhorns on Oct. 23, and he is expected to make an appearance at their next home game against the Vanderbilt Commodores on Nov. 1.
While this visit to Texas marks a significant event within his recruiting journey, this won’t be the first visit he has taken to a different program since committing to the Seminoles earlier in the year.
He has taken official visits to Florida, Syracuse, and Alabama, along with unofficial visits to additional schools like Miami and Missouri. Maycock has visited Florida State twice during this same period, once officially and once unofficially.
His visit to Texas could help him get closer to making a final decision and shutting down his recruitment, but only time will tell. While he isn’t one of the country’s most well-known or highly sought after prospects, the offers he has accumulated so far indicate that he could have something that would make him valuable as a college football player.
Where Maycock stands as a recruit
Rivals has ranked the prospect as the No. 53 linebacker in the nation and the No. 79 overall prospect in Florida. According to MaxPreps, he totaled 62 tackles (17 tackles for loss), three pass breakups, three sacks and two forced fumbles across eight games as a junior at Miami Central Senior High School.
Committing to Texas would mean joining a defense that currently has one of the best reputations in the country for Maycock. That being said, whether he ends up there seems largely up in the air at this time.
Florida State holds a clear geographical advantage over Texas when it comes to this battle, as does Miami. 247Sports’ Crystal Ball Predictions foresee him landing with the Hurricanes by the end of this process.
His visit to Austin is fast approaching, but he still has a little bit of time to sort through his options.