Texas Longhorns Among Finalists for Four-Star Running Back

The Texas Longhorns got some welcome recruiting news on Monday evening as 4-star running back Noah Roberts has included the program in his final 10 schools, per On3's Hayes Fawcett.

The Basha High School product is currently rated as a top-5 running back in the 2027 class and the No. 3 recruit in Arizona. Along with the Longhorns, other schools among Roberts' current finalists includes Oregon, Michigan, Ohio State, Arizona State, Washington, USC, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Notre Dame all lobbying to land the running back.

In 13 games at Basha, Roberts has totaled 761 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on 116 carries. In the school's recent 34-7 playoff win, the running back totaled 95 yards from scrimmage on 12 carries and six receptions.

The Scouting Report on Noah Roberts

Roberts is a backfield piece that could enhance every recruiting class in college football. According to 247Sports national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins, the Basha High School product is a complete back that has shown both power and speed when running.

One of the more notable things about Roberts is that he isn't afraid to take a hit. In Biggins' evaluation of the Chandler, Arizona native, he mentioned that the running back doesn't shy away from contact and has a tendency to fall forward when he's tackled.

There's even more reason for the Longhorns to have an edge in the running back's recruiting process. According to Biggins, Roberts could be one of the best ball-carriers to come out of Arizona since Bijan Robinson. It's safe to say that the last time Texas recruited a top running back from Arizona, things worked out pretty well.

Roberts fits the identity of the Texas offense as well. The Longhorns have historically started hybrid running backs with both speed and power. The Arizona native's ability to contribute as both a runner and a pass-catcher is something to note as well. With 562 receiving yards and six touchdowns on 50 receptions, Roberts could be exactly what Texas' offense is looking for in the future.

Setting Up the Next Wave of Longhorns

With five-star wide receiver Easton Royal and three-star safety Karnell "Greedy" James already committed in the 2027 class, Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns are clearly laying the groundwork early. If Texas can land a commitment from Roberts over programs like Ohio State, Oklahoma, and Oregon, it could motivate other high-profile commits to take a closer look at the Longhorns as a potential destination.

With both Oklahoma and Tennessee competing for the standout running back, Roberts' commitment could also have lasting effects on the SEC recruiting scene.

