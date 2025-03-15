Former Texas Longhorns CB Signs With New York Jets
AUSTIN -- Former Texas Longhorns cornerback Kris Boyd is heading to East Rutherford as he continues his NFL journey.
Per NFL insider Aaron Wilson of KPCR2, the New York Jets have agreed to terms on a one-year deal with Boyd, who played in all 17 regular-season games for the Houston Texans this past season.
The Jets have made some major headlines this offseason. New York released a pair of stars in quarterback Aaron Rodgers and wide receiver Davante Adams along with parting ways with veteran linebacker C.J. Mosley. The team then made a splash and agreed to sign former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Justin Fields to a two-year, $40 million deal.
During his four seasons as a Longhorn, Boyd did a little bit of everything on defense. He posted 187 total tackles, one sack, four forced fumbles, 31 pass breakups and four interceptions. The Gilmer, TX native was named a Second-Team All-Big 12 selection in 2017 before being a First-Team All-Big 12 pick in 2018.
As far as his NFL career goes, Boyd has carved out a steady role as a special teamer. He's appeared in 81 regular-season games during his six-year career, which includes 58 apperances and six starts with the Minnesota Vikings.
Across time with the Vikings, Texans and Arizona Cardinals, Boyd has tallied 105 total tackles (79 solo), two forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries and three pass breakups.
This past season in the AFC Divisional against the Kansas City Chiefs, Boyd went viral after appearing to shove an assistant coach on the sidelines out of frustration, but he clarified he was just excited.
“I was just too excited,” Boyd said, per KPRC Houston. “Did something that I shouldn’t have done. I shouldn’t have done it. Keep my helmet on. …I was turnt."
