Texas Longhorns Move Up 3 Spots in Latest College Football Playoff Rankings
Despite being on the outside looking in, the Texas Longhorns have been right at the center of the College Football Playoff discussion following their 27-17 win over the Texas A&M Aggies in the regular season finale.
At 9-3, Texas' has one of the more interesting CFP resumes leading into Tuesday's final rankings release before the official bracket is revealed.
The College Football Playoff committee clearly gave credit to Texas for the win over Texas A&M, but the Longhorns don't appear to have much of a chance to make it into the bracket.
Texas moved up three spots in Tuesday's rankings reveal from No. 16 to No. 13, right behind the Miami Hurricanes at No. 12. The Longhorns entered the day with just a two percent chance to make the CFP, per ESPN's FPI.
This new ranking means the Longhorns would be the third team out and comes after Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian made the rounds on multiple networks to make his case for the Longhorns to be included in the 12-team bracket. His primary argument revolved around Texas' loss to Ohio State and if there's any point in scheduling a game like that for the future.
"All I care about is that we're trying to put the best teams in and not get caught up in the record,” Sarkisian said on SEC Network. “If we just keep staring at the record, then all we're going to try to do is get a good record, (and) I don't think that's what we want in college football.”
"We've got to be mindful of the fact that we've played five top-ten ranked teams,” Sarkisian added. “The next closest team that's ranked ahead of us has played two, (and) there's multiple teams in front of us that have played none."
Full College Football Playoff Top 25 Before Bracket Reveal
No. 1 - Ohio State Buckeyes
No. 2 - Indiana Hoosiers
No. 3 - Georgia Bulldogs
No. 4 - Texas Tech Red Raiders
No. 5 - Oregon Ducks
No. 6 - Ole Miss Rebels
No. 7 - Texas A&M Aggies
No. 8 - Oklahoma Sooners
No. 9 - Alabama Crimson Tide
No. 10 - Notre Dame Fighting Irish
No. 11 - BYU Cougars
No. 12 - Miami Hurricanes
No. 13 - Texas Longhorns
No. 14 - Vanderbilt Commodores
No. 15 - Utah Utes
No. 16 - USC Trojans
No. 17 - Virginia Cavaliers
No. 18 - Arizona Wildcats
No. 19 - Michigan Wolverines
No. 20 - Tulane Green Wave
No. 21 - Houston Cougars
No. 22 - Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
No. 23 - Iowa Hawkeyes
No. 24 - North Texas Mean Green
No. 25 - James Madison Dukes