Texas Longhorns Move Up 3 Spots in Latest College Football Playoff Rankings

The Texas Longhorns have learned their fate in the final College Football Playoff rankings before the official bracket is revealed.

Zach Dimmitt

Texas Longhorns defensive back Jelani McDonald scratches his helmet after making a tackle during the second half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.
Texas Longhorns defensive back Jelani McDonald scratches his helmet after making a tackle during the second half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
Despite being on the outside looking in, the Texas Longhorns have been right at the center of the College Football Playoff discussion following their 27-17 win over the Texas A&M Aggies in the regular season finale.

At 9-3, Texas' has one of the more interesting CFP resumes leading into Tuesday's final rankings release before the official bracket is revealed.

The College Football Playoff committee clearly gave credit to Texas for the win over Texas A&M, but the Longhorns don't appear to have much of a chance to make it into the bracket.

Texas Longhorns Move Up in College Football Playoff Rankings

Texas Longhorns running back Quintrevion Wisner
Texas Longhorns running back Quintrevion Wisner runs down the sideline during the first half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Texas moved up three spots in Tuesday's rankings reveal from No. 16 to No. 13, right behind the Miami Hurricanes at No. 12. The Longhorns entered the day with just a two percent chance to make the CFP, per ESPN's FPI.

This new ranking means the Longhorns would be the third team out and comes after Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian made the rounds on multiple networks to make his case for the Longhorns to be included in the 12-team bracket. His primary argument revolved around Texas' loss to Ohio State and if there's any point in scheduling a game like that for the future.

"All I care about is that we're trying to put the best teams in and not get caught up in the record,” Sarkisian said on SEC Network. “If we just keep staring at the record, then all we're going to try to do is get a good record, (and) I don't think that's what we want in college football.”

"We've got to be mindful of the fact that we've played five top-ten ranked teams,” Sarkisian added. “The next closest team that's ranked ahead of us has played two, (and) there's multiple teams in front of us that have played none."

Full College Football Playoff Top 25 Before Bracket Reveal

College Football Playoff
College Football Playoff national championship trophy on the sidelines of a game between the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and Pittsburgh Panthers in the first quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

No. 1 - Ohio State Buckeyes

No. 2 - Indiana Hoosiers

No. 3 - Georgia Bulldogs

No. 4 - Texas Tech Red Raiders

No. 5 - Oregon Ducks

No. 6 - Ole Miss Rebels

No. 7 - Texas A&M Aggies

No. 8 - Oklahoma Sooners

No. 9 - Alabama Crimson Tide

No. 10 - Notre Dame Fighting Irish

No. 11 - BYU Cougars

No. 12 - Miami Hurricanes

No. 13 - Texas Longhorns

No. 14 - Vanderbilt Commodores

No. 15 - Utah Utes

No. 16 - USC Trojans

No. 17 - Virginia Cavaliers

No. 18 - Arizona Wildcats

No. 19 - Michigan Wolverines

No. 20 - Tulane Green Wave

No. 21 - Houston Cougars

No. 22 - Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

No. 23 - Iowa Hawkeyes

No. 24 - North Texas Mean Green

No. 25 - James Madison Dukes

