Former Texas Longhorns QB Lands New Coaching Job
The hardest part of a player's career is often knowing that their days on the football field will come to an end. Eventually, all players will have to hang up the pads since they can't play forever, but oftentimes, those players come back to football, just on the coaching side.
Former Texas Longhorns quarterback Tyrone Swoopes is no different.
Swoopes was recently announced as the Tight Ends coach for the Lindale Eagle Football Program, a position he is familiar with after being the focus of the well-known "18-wheeler package".
Swoopes, who was recruited by Mack Brown in 2013 as a quarterback, wouldn't get his time to shine until 2014, his sophomore season. As the Longhorns transitioned to a new head coach, Charlie Strong, Swoopes would work his way into the starting quarterback role.
His time behind the helm was never sturdy despite getting starts in 12 of the 13 games that season. In 2014, he threw for 2,409 yards and 13 touchdowns, completing 58 percent of his passes with 11 interceptions, leading the Longhorns to a 6-7 record on the year.
Swoopes never became the quarterback that fans envisioned when he stepped on campus, carrying the Longhorns to a record of 24-26 in the 2013-2016 seasons.
Swoopes's quarterback play isn't what the 6-4, 250-pound Longhorn is remembered for; instead, it's for the infamous "18-wheeler package" he was a part of. The package, which was primarily used for the goal-line and short-yardage situations, allowed Swoopes to use his athleticism and size to his advantage. Longhorns fans remember the play as the winning one that saw the Longhorns upset Notre Dame in the double-overtime season-opener in 2016.
The Longhorns quarterback would go on to play in the NFL as a free agent, but transitioned to becoming a tight end. He would bounce around the Eagles, Commanders, and Seahawks, mainly on the practice squad. However, he would play in six games for the Seahawks, totaling 28 yards on two catches, before retiring from the sport in 2021.
Now, at the age of 30, Swoopes will transition from coaching Class 2A football to 4A, which is a fairly big jump in the Lone Star State. This time, however, it's at a position he is all too familiar with now.