Former Texas Longhorns RB Arrested on Assault Charges

A former Texas Longhorns running back is dealing with some concerning legal trouble.

Former Texas running back Ramonce Taylor was arrested on Tuesday in his hometown of Temple, TX and booked into Bell County Jail on assault charges from an incident that occurred July 5, per reports from KXAN News.

Taylor, 40, was under investigation for the incident and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

According to KXAN's report, officials say Taylor threw the victim, a woman, to the ground before choking and hitting her along with throwing a football at her.

A standout playmaker on Texas' 2005 national championship team, Taylor previously dealt with off-the-field issues and legal troubles during his Longhorns career. This continued after his time in Austin and essentially ended his chance at a shot in the NFL with the Kansas City Chiefs after going undrafted in 2007.

Ramonce Taylor's Texas Career

Taylor played two seasons at Texas. The highlight of his college career was scoring a 30-yard touchdown in first quarter of the the 2005 Rose Bowl against the USC Trojans, a contest that is still considered to be one of the greatest games ever played in the history of football. Texas beat USC, 41-38, to win its first national title since 1970.

During his time at Texas, Taylor appeared in 23 games while posting 104 carries for 797 yards and 13 touchdowns along with 30 catches for 329 yards and three more scores.

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