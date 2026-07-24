Former Texas Longhorns RB Arrested on Assault Charges
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A former Texas Longhorns running back is dealing with some concerning legal trouble.
Former Texas running back Ramonce Taylor was arrested on Tuesday in his hometown of Temple, TX and booked into Bell County Jail on assault charges from an incident that occurred July 5, per reports from KXAN News.
Taylor, 40, was under investigation for the incident and a warrant was issued for his arrest.
According to KXAN's report, officials say Taylor threw the victim, a woman, to the ground before choking and hitting her along with throwing a football at her.
A standout playmaker on Texas' 2005 national championship team, Taylor previously dealt with off-the-field issues and legal troubles during his Longhorns career. This continued after his time in Austin and essentially ended his chance at a shot in the NFL with the Kansas City Chiefs after going undrafted in 2007.
Ramonce Taylor's Texas Career
Taylor played two seasons at Texas. The highlight of his college career was scoring a 30-yard touchdown in first quarter of the the 2005 Rose Bowl against the USC Trojans, a contest that is still considered to be one of the greatest games ever played in the history of football. Texas beat USC, 41-38, to win its first national title since 1970.
During his time at Texas, Taylor appeared in 23 games while posting 104 carries for 797 yards and 13 touchdowns along with 30 catches for 329 yards and three more scores.
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Zach Dimmitt is the Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI. He also contributes as a writer for the On SI channels of the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. He was previously the editor-in-chief of Buffalo Bills on SI, Philadelphia Eagles on SI and Seattle Seahawks on SI. Born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, Dimmitt received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He originally started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. In that time, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and has reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7Follow ZachDimmitt7