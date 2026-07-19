Why This Texas Newcomer Could Become a Star in 2026

The Texas Longhorns have several players who will be shouldering the weight of lofty expectations as they head into what could be a crucial 2026 season.

The Longhorns have plenty of high-level players who will play a big part in 2026 and have been in the program for some years now. The likes of Arch Manning, Colin Simmons and Trevor Goosby, among others, will undoubtedly lead the charge for Texas this season.

However, the Longhorns have brought in plenty of talent from the transfer portal ahead of the season, with several of those players looking to make an immediate impact on the Forty Acres. And one of the less-talked-about additions could earn a starting job in 2026.

Bo Mascoe Should Fit into the Texas Secondary Right Away

Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Mark Gronowski (11) is tackled by Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive back Bo Mascoe (3) during the first half at SHI Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Longhorns' transfer portal haul obviously starts with Cam Coleman as the crown jewel addition, along with other new faces that will play big parts in 2026, such as the running back duo of Raleek Brown and Hollywood Smothers and linebacker Rasheem Biles, the latter of whom fills a big void in the middle of the Texas defense.

However, one of the newcomers who might have flown under the radar when he joined the Longhorns transfer portal class is cornerback Bo Mascoe. And the veteran cornerback will undoubtedly have the opportunity to find a starting role in the Texas secondary and become a steal out of the transfer portal.

Mascoe put together an All-Big Ten Honorable Mention season in his final year at Rutgers, with the cornerback starting all 12 games for the Scarlet Knights. The cornerback tallied 53 total tackles (30 solo), two tackles for loss, an interception, five pass deflections, and two forced fumbles.

In his three seasons at Rutgers, Mascoe was heavily productive in 26 appearances as the cornerback accumulated 105 total tackles (57 solo), 2.5 tackles for loss, two interceptions, and 11 pass deflections.

The new Longhorns cornerback heads to Austin with a spot in the secondary needing to be filled after the departures from the 2025 season.

Texas has one of its outside cornerback spots secured with sophomore Kade Phillips projected as a starter. However, the starting spot opposite Phillips remains open to be won, and Mascoe will have a shot to win that job. The heavy expectation is that he will do just that.

The battle will come down to Mascoe and another standout sophomore, Graceson Littleton, who showcased his skills as a freshman. However, Littleton played the 2025 season at nickel and excelled, and it will be up to Will Muschamp to decide where to best utilize the sophomore in 2026.

Depending on where Muschamp opts to utilize Littleton, Mascoe will undoubtedly play in the other spot. The cornerback is a veteran as he heads into his senior season with plenty of experience at the Power 4 level, playing against some of the top offenses in the nation during his time in the Big Ten.

Now, as Mascoe makes his way into the Texas secondary, the cornerback has the proven production and the talent to play against elite competition as he moves to the SEC to be a high-end starter.

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