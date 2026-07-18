What Wins and What Loses the Game for Texas vs. Arkansas in 2026

The SEC is one of the deepest and most competitive conferences in college football. Every season, multiple teams are in the hunt to reach the conference championship game until the final weeks. Each game counts, especially as the regular season winds down.

Texas will play on the road in three of its final four games — at Missouri, at LSU and at Texas A&M — with one home reprieve against Arkansas following the trip to Baton Rouge, La.

It is a game the Longhorns will want to take advantage of as potentially the last game of the season in front of the home crowd.

The Texas Longhorns’ Path to Victory Over Arkansas

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Parker Livingstone runs for a touchdown after making a catch during the first half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last season’s 52–37 victory over Arkansas was one of the team’s most complete offensive performances. If the Longhorns can perform at a similar level, the result should follow.

Quarterback Arch Manning threw for 389 yards and completed 60% of his passes while scoring five total touchdowns in a dominant victory. Running backs Quintrevion Wisner and CJ Baxter combined for 91 rushing yards on 22 carries, and four wide receivers cleared 70 receiving yards.

Arkansas struggled defensively all season, and Texas took advantage. The Longhorns led by as much as 29 points and scored 14 points off turnovers, including a scoop-and-score.

They also won the penalty battle — a rarity for the Longhorns last season. They had 33 more penalties than their opponents and had more penalties in 10 of 13 games; they won all three games in which they won the penalty battle.

Simply, Texas should have the talent advantage over Arkansas this season. There are several talented Razorbacks capable of swinging the game, but the Longhorns will likely enter the week as the heavy favorite. The game plan should be discipline and execution in front of the home crowd.

The Texas Longhorns’ Path to Failure Against Arkansas

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian pauses during the second half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Several of the Longhorns’ failures in 2025 were self-inflicted. The offense was third in the country in penalties drawn per game (8.3), and the offensive line was the biggest culprit. Texas is adding two new starters, and one returner is changing positions, which could help remedy the situation.

Another correlation between the Longhorns’ losses was a slow first half. Against Ohio State, Florida and Georgia, Texas scored a combined 10 first-half points. Texas also scored seven or fewer points in the first half of wins against Oklahoma, Kentucky and Texas A&M.

Despite the wins, there was a narrow margin for error. The defense excelled in all three games, which Texas needed; Oklahoma, Kentucky and Texas A&M combined for 36 points. Kentucky also took Texas to overtime.

A lethargic first half on offense, an unreliable offensive line and unnecessary penalties are a recipe for an upset. Florida was able to take advantage of all three last season: Texas scored seven points in the first half, Florida recorded six sacks and Texas had 10 penalties. Texas will need to avoid a similar fate, especially against a proven head coach like Ryan Silverfield.

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