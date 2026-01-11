Former Texas Longhorns TE Finds New Home with ACC Program

The Texas Longhorns have gotten the ball rolling in the transfer portal after somewhat of a slow start in the portal window, with the Longhorns reloading their roster for the 2026 season with some of the top available talent in the transfer portal.

With two of the biggest additions coming this week, the Longhorns landed the commitment from Arizona State transfer running back Raleek Brown on Thursday morning, and most recently gained the commitment from Pittsburgh transfer linebacker Rasheem Biles late yesterday evening.

While the Longhorns continue to build their roster for the 2026 season, some of the players from this year's roster who've decided to move on from the program and enter the transfer portal are starting to land elsewhere, with one Longhorn transfer finding a new home.

Jordan Washington Commits to North Carolina

Texas Longhorns tight end Jordan Washington (84) runs the ball against Kentucky Wildcats linebacker Landyn Watson (9) during the second quarter at Kroger Field. | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Per a report from CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz on X, Texas transfer tight end Jordan Washington committed to the North Carolina Tar Heels on Sunday morning. The redshirt-freshman spent his first two years of college football in Austin and will retain three seasons of college eligibility.

In his two seasons with the Longhorns, the six-foot-four, 264-pound tight end made 15 appearances while starting in two games, tallying seven receptions for 109 yards and a lone touchdown.

As a redshirt-freshman this year, was the most Washington saw the field for the Longhorns, playing in all 12 matchups and earning his first two career starts, getting his first start in the Red River Rivalry against the Oklahoma Sooners.

Washington took his first season with the Longhorns in 2024 to redshirt, even though he played in three games as a true freshman.

Coming out of Langham Creek High School in Houston, TX, Washington was tabbed as a four-star prospect in the 2024 recruiting class per 247Sports when he signed with the Longhorns. The tight end ranked as the No. 24 player at his position in the 2024 cycle and as a top 60 prospect in the state of Texas.

Washington joins a Tar Heels program led by head coach Bill Belichick, which had a difficult time in his first season as a college coach with North Carolina, finishing the 2025 season with a 4-8 overall record and a 2-6 record in conference play.

For the Longhorns, they head into next season with Nick Townsend, Spencer Shannon, and Emaree Winston as their returning tight ends from the 2025 season. And the additions of Michigan State transfer Michael Masunas and incoming freshman Charlie Jilek will join the trio of returners in 2026.