Why Texas Fans Will Love New Transfer Portal CB

The Texas Longhorns are all in on the 2026 season.

Head coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff brought in the No. 3 transfer portal class this offseason, filling holes across the board with blue-chip talent.

One of those players was recently ranked one of the best at his position by ProFootballFocus.

Texas Transfer Bo Mascoe Receives Impressive Grade

Texas Longhorns defensive back Bo Mascoe against the Kansas State Wildcats as a member of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Texas' new defensive back Bo Mascoe was recently named the second best coverage defender in the Big 10 over the past two seasons by ProFootballFocus.

Take a look:

New Texas CB Bo Mascoe: 88.5 Coverage Grade Since 2024



2nd Highest Among Big Ten Cornerbacks🤘@TexasFootball https://t.co/6Z63KEfYRN pic.twitter.com/thU6TotKWF — PFF College (@PFF_College) February 15, 2026

Mascoe spent the first three years of his career with the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. He appeared in 25 games and made 17 starts across the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

He racked up 105 tackles, 11 passes defended and two interceptions during his career with the Scarlet Knights. His somewhat limited production on the ball is explained by his career 12.9% target rate, a mark considered elite for cornerbacks.

Mascoe was the No. 7 cornerback in the portal and one of the first players to commit to Texas, showing that he was a priority for the Longhorns.

Texas is losing corners Malik Muhammad and Jaylon Guilbeau to the NFL Draft, so Mascoe is filling a hole the Longhorns had ahead of the 2026 season.

That is not to say that the Longhorns are bereft of backend talent, as Mascoe is joining a group that includes returning contributors Kobe Black, Graceson Littleton, and Kade Phillips.

Mascoe will likely slot in as CB1 for Texas, leaving Black and Phillips to battle it out for the other outside spot. Do not count out Littleton either, who showed an ability to make plays all over the field despite lining up primarily in the slot.

New defensive coordinator Will Muschamp has plenty of time to determine exactly how he wants to deploy Texas' talented group of defensive backs. The fact that Mascoe did not rush the passer once last season and has only done so twice in his career, could potentially have sway over the blitz-heavy Muschamp.

What will likely have much more sway, however, is Mascoe's track record of elite coverage against top-level of competition.

Mascoe is no slouch as a tackler, either, posting a 76.3 tackling grade in 2025. He also brought down his missed tackle rate from 18.6% in 2024 to 10.3% in 2025 and forcing two fumbles.

Regardless of how he is used, Mascoe will make an impact for the Longhorns in 2026.