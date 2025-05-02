Former Texas Longhorns WR Transferring to Syracuse
AUSTIN -- Former Texas Longhorns wide receiver Johntay Cook II has landed with his third team in less than a year.
Per On3's Hayes Fawcett, Cook II has committed to the Syracuse Orange, as he'll head to New York to play for second-year head coach Fran Brown. Cook II recently completed a visit with Syracuse, signaling that he could be coming to a decision.
A former five-star, Cook II has two years of collegiate experience to his name as he begins a new chapter. He also visited the Arizona State Sun Devils -- per Anwar Richardson of OrangeBloods -- along with having reported interest from teams like Houston, Oklahoma, Indiana, Arkansas and BYU.
Cook II and Texas parted way in November, leading to him entering the portal and eventually committing to the Washington Huskies. However, his time in Seattle came to a quick end and Cook II was back in the portal by January.
He was arrested twice in a two-week period in Texas in February, first for misdemeanor theft and second for possession of marijuana before re-entering the portal.
Cook II finished his time at Texas with just 16 catches for 273 yards and two touchdowns across two seasons. His most notable performance came in the 56-7 win over UTSA in September. Cook II finished with three catches for 35 yards and two touchdowns, catching one score apiece from Quinn Ewers and Arch Manning.
He met with the Texas media in September and talked about the talent in the wide receiver room. Longhorn fans expected Cook II to break out as a sophomore but instead his exit and the events that followed combined to make one long dramatic episode.
"Just my growth, overall maturity," Cook II said in September when asked about his biggest improvement. "Just really my approach to my everyday, schedule, routine, I would say. Just learning from the guys that were before me, and just really buying into the program."