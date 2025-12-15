Texas' Michael Taaffe Declares for NFL Draft With Emotional Message

The Texas Longhorns are officially saying goodbye to one of the faces of their team.

After starting his college career as a walk-on, Texas safety Michael Taaffe has declared for the 2026 NFL Draft as his time on the Forty Acres comes to an end. An Austin native, Taaffe has been integral in bringing the Longhorns back to national relevance over the past few years.

Taaffe, who is already one of multiple Texas players to opt-out of the team's bowl game against Michigan, posted a long message to social media to thank the university and fans for everything.

Michael Taaffe Sends Message to Texas Fans

Taaffe has become a fan favorite during his time in Austin, and made it clear that the Forty Acres will forever be his home.

"For as long as I can remember l've bled burnt orange and white," Taaffe wrote. "I have given my absolute all to the University of Texas and I am grateful for every part of my journey so far. The highs and lows all played a part in shaping the story y'all have helped me write!"

"To Longhorn nation, from the moment I stepped on campus y'all have given me the support system any player would die for," he continued. "I did everything I could to make this University better than I found it and give y'all something to be proud of every Saturday in the fall. My memories are not my memories without yall cheering on the burnt orange every weekend."

"I'd like to thank the University of Texas and everyone apart of this journey with me. Though it's tough to say, but all things must come to an end. With that being said, I am officially declaring for the NFL Draft. I'll forever be a Texas Longhorn. Hook' em!"

Michael Taaffe's Career Stats

Taaffe played in 53 games while making 36 starts at Texas. In that span, he's posted 222 total tackles (119 solo), three sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, 21 pass breakups and seven interceptions.

This season, he missed two games in SEC play after undergoing thumb surgery but still put together an overall productive year, finishing with 70 total tackles (38 solo), one sack, one pass breakup and two interceptions.

He ended the year with a game-sealing interception in Texas' 27-17 win over then-No. 3 Texas A&M in the regular-season finale. This marked his second pick against the Aggies in as many seasons.

Taaffe and the Longhorns went 6-0 against their three rivals (Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Arkansas) since joining the SEC in 2024.