Former Texas Wide Receiver Is Fitting Right In With His New Team

After a solid junior season, former Texas Longhorns wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. decided to take his talents to Boulder, Colorado, to play for the Colorado Buffaloes.

He emerged as a leader within Texas’ roster in 2025, guiding a young group of receivers as they navigated new roles and expectations.

While he won’t be further developing with the Longhorns in 2026, one of his new coaches seems to believe he will make a similar impact for the Buffaloes this upcoming season.

Brennan Marion on Moore

Oct 25, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. (0) catches the ball during the fourth quarter against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Colorado offensive coordinator Brennan Marion spoke recently about the leadership qualities Moore possesses, saying that it elevates his group at large.

“He’s making everybody in the building better just from his leadership,” Marion said. “I’ll be surprised if he’s not the captain of the team when it’s all said and done because he just elevates the room. He’s almost like a quarterback; he’s that guy who walks in and he has that juice and that energy."

Marion will be coaching Moore for the first time this season, but the two are well acquainted with one another. The now Buffaloes offensive coordinator served as the Longhorns’ passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach in 2022, making him a key aspect in Moore’s recruitment out of high school.

“I’ve known DeAndre for a long time,” Marion said. “I brought him to Texas. I always wanted to coach the kid, not just because of his talent, but because of his leadership and the person that he is.”

Marion coached a talented group of wide receivers during his year at Texas, including Xavier Worthy and Jordan Whittington. Each of them now plays in the NFL.

Those two both played out their entire collegiate careers with the Longhorns, but Moore chose to pursue a different path for 2026.

Many believed that the receiver would pack up his things for the NFL following the 2025 season, but it seems as though he wants an additional year to increase his draft stock and get more reps at the collegiate level.

Between both existing wide receivers at Texas and transfer wide receiver Cam Coleman, the fight for these reps would only increase in intensity in 2026.

Now, Moore will get the chance to play for the coach who once recruited him.

The Buffaloes will start their season in Atlanta, Georgia, against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Sept. 3. This will provide an opportunity for people to watch Moore in action on his new team.