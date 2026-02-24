Steve Sarkisian Speaks on Selection Process During Transfer Portal Pursuits

The Texas Longhorns have had one of the most eventful offseasons in college football, signing several standout players in the transfer portal. With a focus on providing new weapons for quarterback Arch Manning, the Longhorns signed some of the top wide receiver and running back transfers in the class.

Head coach Steve Sarkisian recently spoke on the team's approach to the portal, detailing their goals in finding and recruiting players.

Texas Had A Productive Offseason in the Portal

Nov 28, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning throws a pass during the first half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

"I wasn't on the road recruiting right away, and January was a recruiting time," Sarkisian said in a recent media availability. "I wasn't out right away, I was here, because that was such an immediate need."

Sarkisian went on to describe what the team was looking for in its portal recruiting, targeting players they believed would best fit at Texas.

"There's a lot of receivers that went in [the portal]," Sarkisian said. "It was the right fit of players, the right fit of personalities to gel with the guys that we have. I think we probably did as much or more time of that as we would just watching the tape."

The biggest names acquired by Texas from the portal included top wide receiver transfer and former Auburn Tiger Cam Coleman and the No. 2-ranked transfer running back, Hollywood Smothers.

Coleman, a former five-star recruit and No. 2 receiver in the 2024 class, will be a valuable weapon in what could be the final year with Manning at the helm. They will be supported by what should be an improved run game after the addition of Smothers and the No. 5-ranked transfer running back, Raleek Brown.

Going on in his description of the team's approach, head coach Steve Sarkisian said they need to find a balance between good kid and athlete.

"Were they aligned with what we were about?" Sarkisian said. "We're not just gonna recruit a guy because he's a really good player, and we're not gonna recruit a guy just cause you're a good kid."

It seems Texas fans have supported the Longhorns' additions in the portal so far this offseason, praising Coleman especially. With a few new faces, Texas will look to return to the College Football Playoff after missing out last season with a 9-3 regular season record.

Currently, the team is looking to move forward as one of the top preseason contenders in college football for a trip to the playoffs and a national championship. If new players are able to meet their expectations, Texas may find itself with one of the most explosive offenses in the country.