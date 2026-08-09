Former Texas WR DeAndre Moore Jr. Makes Interesting Quinn Ewers Comparison
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The Texas Longhorns had to say some tough goodbyes this offseason as many of the team's most notable players of the past few years joined new programs out of the transfer portal.
Whether it was mutual or not may never be known, but it certainly hurt some fans to see players like Quintrevion Wisner, CJ Baxter and Liona Lefau head elsewhere after multiple years on the Forty Acres.
One of the most notable depatures was wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr., who joined the Colorado Buffaloes after three years at Texas. Moore made some big plays during his time with the Longhorns, doing so with both Arch Manning and Quinn Ewers.
DeAndre Moore Says Colorado QB Julian Lewis "Similar" to Quinn Ewers
Moore Jr. got to know both quarterbacks well, particularly Ewers, who he compared to Colorado quarterback Julian Lewis when it comes to how they deliver the football.
Moore also said that Manning was "phenomenal" in their years together as teammates.
"I got to see a lot of great quarterbacks at Texas," Moore Jr. said. "Arch was phenomenal. I think Ju has similar characteristics to Quinn Ewers as far as how he throws the football. ... I've seen what it takes to get to the next level. So my job here is to push that further. So that's literally what I've been doing, and Ju's been soaking it up."
Here's a look at the clip:
Some Texas fans might see this as a "diss" toward Ewers since Lewis has had his share of struggles at Colorado last season, but it wasn't always smooth sailing for Ewers either. He faced a ton of criticism from fans in Austin that wanted to see Manning take over as the starter during the 2024 season.
It wasn't until Ewers was gone until many of these critique-filled fans appreciated what he did during his time at Texas, which included leading the Longhorns to a Big 12 Championship title, two College Football Playoff Semifinals appearances and earning two CFP wins.
If Lewis ends up coming anywhere close to the kind of player Ewers was at Texas, than Colorado will be much improved this upcoming season.
As for Moore, he will be looking to show the Longhorns why he was a player worth keeping as begins his first year at Colorado.
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Zach Dimmitt is the Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI. He also contributes as a writer for the On SI channels of the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. He was previously the editor-in-chief of Buffalo Bills on SI, Philadelphia Eagles on SI and Seattle Seahawks on SI. Born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, Dimmitt received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He originally started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. In that time, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and has reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7Follow ZachDimmitt7