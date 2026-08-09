Former Texas WR DeAndre Moore Jr. Makes Interesting Quinn Ewers Comparison

The Texas Longhorns had to say some tough goodbyes this offseason as many of the team's most notable players of the past few years joined new programs out of the transfer portal.

Whether it was mutual or not may never be known, but it certainly hurt some fans to see players like Quintrevion Wisner, CJ Baxter and Liona Lefau head elsewhere after multiple years on the Forty Acres.

One of the most notable depatures was wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr., who joined the Colorado Buffaloes after three years at Texas. Moore made some big plays during his time with the Longhorns, doing so with both Arch Manning and Quinn Ewers.

DeAndre Moore Says Colorado QB Julian Lewis "Similar" to Quinn Ewers

Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) runs with the ball during the first quarter against the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Moore Jr. got to know both quarterbacks well, particularly Ewers, who he compared to Colorado quarterback Julian Lewis when it comes to how they deliver the football.

Moore also said that Manning was "phenomenal" in their years together as teammates.

"I got to see a lot of great quarterbacks at Texas," Moore Jr. said. "Arch was phenomenal. I think Ju has similar characteristics to Quinn Ewers as far as how he throws the football. ... I've seen what it takes to get to the next level. So my job here is to push that further. So that's literally what I've been doing, and Ju's been soaking it up."

Here's a look at the clip:

I asked DeAndre Moore about his time at Texas with former five star QBs, Quinn Ewers and Arch Manning, and how that’s helped him bring Julian Lewis along at Colorado. pic.twitter.com/8Bu8FvZcpn — Jake Schwanitz (@JakeDNVR) August 5, 2026

Some Texas fans might see this as a "diss" toward Ewers since Lewis has had his share of struggles at Colorado last season, but it wasn't always smooth sailing for Ewers either. He faced a ton of criticism from fans in Austin that wanted to see Manning take over as the starter during the 2024 season.

It wasn't until Ewers was gone until many of these critique-filled fans appreciated what he did during his time at Texas, which included leading the Longhorns to a Big 12 Championship title, two College Football Playoff Semifinals appearances and earning two CFP wins.

If Lewis ends up coming anywhere close to the kind of player Ewers was at Texas, than Colorado will be much improved this upcoming season.

As for Moore, he will be looking to show the Longhorns why he was a player worth keeping as begins his first year at Colorado.

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