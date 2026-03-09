Dolphins' Super Bowl Odds Remain Second-Worst in NFL After Tua Tagovailoa Release

The Miami Dolphins are entering a new era in the 2026 NFL season, as they have released quarterback Tua Tagovailoa after six seasons.

The Dolphins will take on an NFL-record $99 million in dead money, per ESPN's Adam Schefter, making them a prime rebuild candidate in the 2026 season. Oddsmakers seem to agree with that sentiment, as Tagovailoa's release did not impact the team's odds to win the Super Bowl.

Miami is just +20000 to win the Super Bowl in the 2026 season -- tied with the New York Jets and Las Vegas Raiders for the second-worst odds in the league. Only the Arizona Cardinals (+30000), who are moving on from Kyler Murray, have a worse chance to win the Super Bowl, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Tagovailoa was benched towards the end of the 2025 season by former head coach Mike McDaniel, but it appears the Dolphins are ready to move on from the former top-five pick as an organization. New head coach Jeff Hafley will have a fresh start at the quarterback position, although Quinn Ewers (a seventh-round pick last season) remains on the roster after he made a few starts in place of Tagovailoa.

The 2025 season was a rough one for Tua, as he completed 67.7 percent of his passes for 2,660 yards, 20 scores and 15 interceptions while leading Miami to a 6-8 record. It was the first time in Tagovailoa's career that the team did not have a winning record in his starts.

Now, Tagovailoa should get a chance to latch on with a team as a low-salary option to compete for a starting job. There are several teams that could be in the market for a quarterback this offseason, including the Minnesota Vikings, Pittsburgh Steelers, Cardinals, Jets and more.

The Dolphins' quarterback options are limited the moment, and it'll be interesting to see if they add a veteran in free agency in the coming days or if they'll wait until the NFL Draft to address the position.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.