Why the Texas Longhorns Don't Need Arch Manning to Be Superman

With no run game and a wildly inconsistent offensive line, it was understandable last season when Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning tried to do more than was asked of him.

Pair the underperformance with the unrealistically high expectations in Year 1, and as a starter, Manning got caught being Superman sometimes.

Now, as he enters his second season as a starter, though, there is the possibility that looks likely to become reality where Manning won’t feel that urge. He can have more confidence in his supporting cast to deliver, and the burden of winning and losing games doesn’t fall squarely on his shoulders.

The Offseason Goals

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) runs with the ball against the Michigan Wolverines during the first half at Camping World Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As much as the disappointment of falling from preseason No. 1 to not even making the College Football Playoff sparked the improvements this offseason for Texas. Head coach Steve Sarkisian made it a priority to surround Manning with a better supporting cast.

Although Manning had talent around him last season with the likes of Ryan Wingo, Emmett Mosley, DeAndre Moore, Quintrevion Wisner, Parker Livingstone, and others. Not all of that core group lived up to their expectations.

With NIL and the transfer portal, Texas was forced into a tough decision. Do you keep the continuity with the players you have from a team that underperformed? Or do you let those players go elsewhere and hope to bring more talent?

As Sarkisian explained at SEC Media Days in an interview with Paul Finebaum, he opted for the latter.

The departures of Wisner, Livingstone, Moore and others allowed for Texas to land the talent it did. It would be unrealistic to expect Texas to pay for the likes of Cam Coleman, Raleek Brown, and Hollywood Smothers, while also paying to retain the likes of those who left.

With Coleman, Smothers, and Brown, Manning will have some added firepower at the skill positions. Something that was much needed a year ago. Yet, he also has reinforcements along the offensive line.

With more weapons and protection, Manning should have the best supporting cast of his career at Texas. If all goes to plan, it will allow him to play within the system and not feel the urge to be Superman.

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