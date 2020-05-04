Four-Star Texas Quarterback Target Picks LSU

Texas quarterback target Garrett Nussmeier made his college choice today, picking LSU over the Longhorns.

Nussmeier is the No. 7 pro-style quarterback, No. 16 player in Texas and No. 103 overall prospect in the 2021 class.

LSU has long been considered the heavy favorite in the race to land Nussmeier, but Texas looked like it had a chance to sneak in when the four-star prospect delayed his original April 18 commitment date in hopes of going on a few more official visits before making his decision.

The Flower Mound Marcus quarterback mentioned Texas, Miami and Texas A & M as places he wanted to see.

He talked about his relationship with Texas offensive coorindator and quarterbacks coach Mike Yurcich during a recent interview with 247Sports.

“Coach Yurcich we’ve had a relationship for a long time," Nussmeier told 247Sports. "He was recruiting me hard at Oklahoma State before he left. I kind of knew when he got the Texas it would pick up. That’s a huge plus and Texas is a huge university and the chance to play for them is pretty cool.”

While the Longhorns certainly would have loved to get Nussmeier, they are far from quarterback-starved in the 2021 class. Katy Tompkins quarterback Jalen Milroe is already commited to play for Texas as the No. 5 dual-threat quarterback int he country and the Texas coaching staff has its eyes set on several other prospects.

