LonghornsCountry
Top Stories
Longhorns in the pros
Football
The Forty Acres

Four-Star Texas Quarterback Target Picks LSU

Chris Dukes

Texas quarterback target Garrett Nussmeier made his college choice today, picking LSU over the Longhorns. 

Nussmeier is the No. 7 pro-style quarterback, No. 16 player in Texas and No. 103 overall prospect in the 2021 class.

LSU has long been considered the heavy favorite in the race to land Nussmeier, but Texas looked like it had a chance to sneak in when the four-star prospect delayed his original April 18 commitment date in hopes of going on a few more official visits before making his decision. 

The Flower Mound Marcus quarterback mentioned Texas, Miami and Texas A&M as places he wanted to see. 

He talked about his relationship with Texas offensive coorindator and quarterbacks coach Mike Yurcich during a recent interview with 247Sports. 

“Coach Yurcich we’ve had a relationship for a long time," Nussmeier told 247Sports. "He was recruiting me hard at Oklahoma State before he left. I kind of knew when he got the Texas it would pick up. That’s a huge plus and Texas is a huge university and the chance to play for them is pretty cool.”

While the Longhorns certainly would have loved to get Nussmeier, they are far from quarterback-starved in the 2021 class. Katy Tompkins quarterback Jalen Milroe is already commited to play for Texas as the No. 5 dual-threat quarterback int he country and the Texas coaching staff has its eyes set on several other prospects. 

To get the latest Texas Longhorns Posts posts as they happen, join the Texas Longhorns Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow Texas Longhorns SI on Twitter @LonghornsSI

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Texas Football: Longhorns Pass Florida in 2020 Class Rankings

Texas jumped passed the Gators thanks to the late addition of Jahdae Barron.

Chris Dukes

by

Tbsports

Which Elite 2021 QBs are Still Left on the Board After Garrett Nussmeier's LSU Commitment?

Where will Texas turn in its search for a second 2021 quarterback? Here's a rundown of the top uncommitted prospects in the class

Chris Dukes

Longhorn Fans Take Over Social Media Over Weekend With #MyTexas

A virtual Texas Tailgate and the hashtag #MyTexas allowed Texas faithful to celebrate all things Burnt Orange

Chris Dukes

NFL Longhorns - Overpaid or Underpaid - Part II

Are the NFL teams employing these former Longhorns getting their money's worth?

Tomer Barazani

Texas' Big Recruiting Wins Come Despite Lack of In-Person Contact

The Longhorn staff is adapting quickly to new social distancing rules on the recruiting trail

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Twitter Reacts to Texas' Latest Recruiting Win

The Longhorns continued their recruiting momentum with the commitment of four-star defensive lineman Jordon Thomas

Chris Dukes

Four-Star Defensive Lineman Commits to Texas

The Longhorns pick up a commitment from Port Arthur's Jordon Thomas

Chris Dukes

Texas Superfan Matthew McConaughey Hits Up Five Star Recruit on Video Call

Texas is hoping to make the nation's No. 1 OT a third-generation Longhorn

Tomer Barazani

Texas Recruiting Target Picks Herm Edwards, Arizona State

The Metroplex defender is a rising prospect on the recruiting trail

Chris Dukes

Twitter Reacts to Texas' Late 2020 Recruiting Surprise

Texas always wanted another cornerback in the 2020 class. It had one fall into its lap in Jahdae Barron.

Chris Dukes