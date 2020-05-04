Which Elite 2021 QBs are Still Left on the Board After Garrett Nussmeier's LSU Commitment?

Quarterback recruiting is an intricate process.

Schools hedge their bets, keeping their cards as close to vest as possible until key pieces start to fall, causing everyone to show their hand quickly in a race to snatch up available talent.

For the 2021 class that process has begun.

We've seen several big names make their commitment decisions including a pair of in-state prospects in Lubbock Coronado's Sawyer Robertson (Mississippi State) and Flower Mound Marcus' Garrett Nussmeier (LSU).

Texas was actually one of the first schools to take a 2021 quarterback off the board in Katy Tompkins' Jalen Milroe last year, but the Longhorns have made no secrets about wanting to take two quarterbacks in most classes.

As of now every Texas quarterback offer in the 2021 class has committed somewhere.

So who is still left out there? Let's have a look at some of the top remaining uncommitted prospects. This is not a list of the most likely Texas commits, in fact many of these players look like strong bets to commit to other schools. It's simply a list of the top-ranked prospects left on the board right now.

Caleb Williams (Gonzaga, Washington DC)

247Sports ranking: No. 1 dual-threat quarterback, No. 5 overall

Williams recently cut his list of top schools down from five to three with Oklahoma, LSU and Maryland as the only real remaining contenders. Just about every recruiting expert in the country has Williams eventually suiting up on the "other sideline" when the Sooners and Longhorns meet in the Cotton Bowl in the future.

Miller Moss (Mission Hills, California)

247Sports ranking: No. 5 pro-style quarterback, No. 50 overall

Some see him as a Michigan lean, but the Elite 11 prospect also likes Alabama, LSU, UCLA and USC among others. It doesn't seem likely the Longhorns will jump into this battle for an out-of-state guy with no real Texas ties.

Aaron McLaughlin (Alpharetta, Georgia)

247Sports ranking: No. 12 pro-style quarterback, No. 196 overall

This is an interesting out-of-state prospect who has drawn several suitors including former Texas offensive coordinator Tim Beck. In fact, Beck and his new team N.C. State currently lead the way in this race. Herman and Beck obviously similar styles and like similar types of quarterbacks. Could we see the Longhorns throw their hat in to the ring?

Shedeur Sanders (Cedar Hill, Texas)

247Sports ranking: No. 13 pro-style quarterback, No. 231 overall

Texas high school football fans will recognize this prospect as a two-time state champion at Trinity Christian-Cedar Hill. He's compiled a 27-1 record as a starter in two seasons. Just about everyone in the world will recognize his Hall of Fame father Deion Sanders. As the highest remaining non-committed in-state quarterback it would make sense for Texas to make a move here, though they will have ground to make up with the likes of Georgia, Alabama, Florida, Arizona State and Baylor all already in the game with offers.

Kaidon Salter (Cedar Hill, Texas)

247Sports ranking: No. 10 dual-threat quarterback, No. 280 overall

Yeah, there are two potential NFL-caliber quarterbacks in the town of Cedar Hill, Texas. Salter is a two-sport athlete who has a strong track background. The problem? Salter is planning on announcing his commitment in just five days and looks to be a heavy Tennessee lean at this time.