Game Log: No. 21 Texas Loses To No. 6 Oklahoma

The Longhorns and Sooners are set to face off in the Red River Showdown for the 117th time in their history. Follow along with live updates from the Longhorns Country staff here.

The Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners are set to face off from the Cotton Bowl on Saturday morning, in what will be the 117th time the two programs have faced off in their histories.

Texas leads the all-time series vs. Oklahoma 62-49-5, with Oklahoma winning five of the last six matchups, including the last three.

Follow along with the Longhorns Country staff below as we bring you the up-to-the-minute updates throughout the game, including big plays, score changes, and much much more.

PREGAME

We are just over 40 minutes from Kick-off at Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, and both teams are on the field going through warmups. Fans are getting settled into their seats, and the atmosphere is beginning to take shape.

The Longhorns are looking for their first win over the Sooners since the 2018 season when Cameron Dicker propelled the Longhorns to a 48-45 victory with a field goal as time expired.

The Longhorns have won the toss and elected to receive.

FIRST QUARTER

TOUCHDOWN LONGHORNS! On the first play of the game, Casey Thompson throws outside to Xavier Worthy for a 75-yard touchdown pass. One play, 0:14 off the clock. 7-0 Texas.

After the kick, Oklahoma begins their drive from the 25, and it's a disastrous start for the Sooners after a three-and-out the punt is blocked and the Longhorns recover on the Sooner three yard line.

TOUCHDOWN LONGHORNS! It took Texas just two plays to score again, on a Bijan Robinson 2-yard rush. 14-0 Texas with 13:07 remaining in the first quarter. They've run three offensive plays.

After the kickoff, Oklahoma starts their second drive of the game at their own 25.

The highlight of the Sooner drive thus far is a Spencer Rattler pass to Michael Woods for 29 yards to the Texas 46.

The Sooners convert on a 3rd and 2 from the Longhorns five. yard line extending the drive.

TOUCHDOWN SOONERS! Spencer Rattler on the keeper to the right side runs two yards for the touchdown. 10 plays, 75 yards, 3:53 off the clock. 14-7 Longhorns with 9:14 remaining in the first quarter.

The Longhorns will start their next drive of the game from the 25 yard line, and after a three and out that included a false start penalty by Christian Jones, Texas punts to the Sooners 33 yard line.

LONGHORNS INTERCEPTION! Spencer Rattler's pass is intercepted by B.J. Foster at the Longhorns 49 yard line.

TOUCHDOWN LONGHORNS! Casey Thompson passes to Joshua Moore for 10 yards. The drive went three plays, 51 yards, and took 1:14 off the clock. 21-7 Longhorns with 4:39 left in the first quarter.

After the Sooners, next drive started at their own 25, another three and out results in a punt into the end zone, for a Longhorns touchback. Texas' Alfred Collins had a 7-yard sack on a third-and-13.

TOUCHDOWN LONGHORNS! Casey Thompson pass to Joshua Moore for the 48 yard Texas touchdown! The drive went 80 yards on six plays and took 1:55 off the clock. 28-7 Texas with 1:02 left in the quarter.

Oklahoma starts their next drive from their own 25.

Oklahoma with the ball to end the first quarter, Oklahoma 7, Texas 28. Texas is dominating in total yards with 214 while Oklahoma has just 67. Casey Thompson is 6-of-8 for 176 yards and three touchdowns. Spencer Rattler is 6-of-11 for 49 yards and one interception.

SECOND QUARTER

TOUCHDOWN SOONERS! Caleb Williams comes in at quarterback on 4th-and-1 from the Oklahoma 34 and runs 66 yards for the touchdown. Four plays, 75 yards, 1:17 off the clock. 28-14 Texas leads with 14:45 left in the first half.

The Longhorns drive starts from their own 25 after the touchback and goes three-and-out after a lot of pressure from the Sooners' defense. Cameron Dicker's punt is downed at the Oklahoma 26. 13:17 left in the half.

Oklahoma resorts to trickery with a modern-day flea-flicker for 48 yards from Rattler to Jeremiah Hall to the Texas 26.

FIELD GOAL SOONERS: The Sooner drive stalls on an incomplete 3rd down pass and Gabe Brkic kicks a 40-yard field goal. Texas leads 28-17 with 12:00 left in the half.

The Texas drive starts at their own 25 and the Longhorns immediately go back to the air attack with a 16 yard pass from Thompson to Whittington but the drive stalls out with pressure from the Oklahoma defense. The Longhorns are forced to punt.

The Sooners start at their own 14 yard line and move the ball on the ground with consecutive runs of 17 and 9 yards.

FUMBLE SOONERS - RECOVERED BY TEXAS! Rattler fumbles at the Texas 44 recovered by DeMarvion Overshown.

BIG PLAY - Bijan Robinson runs for 50 yards to the Oklahoma 2 yard line. First and goal Texas.

TOUCHDOWN LONGHORNS! Thompson passes to Wiley for two yards. The drive went 55 yards on three plays and took 1:29 off the clock. Texas leads 35-17 with 6:41 left in the half.

Sooners starting quarterback Spencer Rattler is out and Caleb Williams is in to start the drive and immediately sparks the Oklahoma offense with consecutive plays of 24 and 15 yards.

FIELD GOAL SOONERS: The Sooners drive stalls a the Texas 18 and Oklahoma is forced to kick a 35-yard field goal. The score is 35-20 Texas with 3:02 left in the half.

Texas starts their next drive at the 25 and marches down the field with a big play from Thompson to Xavier Worthy for 39 yards to the Oklahoma 27.

FIELD GOAL LONGHORNS! The clock runs down on Texas as they have to attempt a 38-yard field goal as time expires. The drive went 55 yards on nine plays taking the final 3:02 off the clock.

At the half, it's Texas 38, Oklahoma 20.

Halftime Leaders:

Oklahoma:

S. Rattler 8/15, 111 yards, 1 interception

C. Williams 2/5, 32 yards, 1 carry, 66 yards, 1 touchdown

K. Brooks 12 carries, 62 yards

J. Hall 3 catches, 69 yards

M. Woods II 2 catches, 32 yards

Texas:

C. Thompson 10/16, 244 yards, 4 touchdowns

B Robinson 11 carries, 102 yards, 1 touchdown

X. Worthy 3 catches, 141 yards, 1 touchdown

THIRD QUARTER

Oklahoma starts the half with the ball at their own 25 and is forced to punt after the third-down conversion fails. Texas' ball from their own eight yard line.

Texas loses yardage on the drive and has to punt from their own end zone. The Dicker punt is downed at the Texas 41 yard line.

FIELD GOAL SOONERS: The Sooners take the ball to the Texas 12 but no further and have to kick a 29-yard field goal. The drive goes nine plays, 30 yards, and takes 4:53 off the clock. It's Texas 38, Oklahoma 23 with 6:22 left in the third quarter.

Texas starts their next drive at their own 25 after the kickoff.

FIELD GOAL LONGHORNS! The Longhorns take the ball down to the Oklahoma 23 and are forced to kick a 40-yard field goal. The scoring drive goes 53 yards on eight plays and takes 3:31 off the clock. With 2:45 left in the third quarter, it's 41-23 Texas.

Oklahoma starts with the ball at their own 22 yard line

BIG PLAY SOONERS: Kennedy Brooks carries the ball 65 yards for a first and 10 from the Longhorns 13.

TOUCHDOWN SOONERS! Williams passes 14 yards to Marvin Mims. The drive goes 78 yards on four plays and takes 1:36 off the clock. With 1:02 left in the third quarter, it's Texas 41, Oklahoma 30.

Texas starts their next drive from the 25 after the touchback and the quarter ends mid-possession. At the end of the third quarter, it's Texas 41, Oklahoma 30.

FOURTH QUARTER

The Texas drive ends at their own 22 and the Dicker punt goes all the way to the end zone for the touchback.

BIG PLAY SOONERS! Oklahoma starts at their own 25 and on a third and five throw the long ball from Williams to Mims for 47 yards to the Texas 19.

FIELD GOAL SOONERS! The Sooners can get no closer than the Texas nine yard line and Gabel Brkic kicks the 26-yard field goal. The scoring drive goes nin plays, 71 yards, and takes 2:59 off the clock. With 11:44 left in the fourth quarter, Oklahoma inches closer with Texas still leading 41-33.

Texas begins their next drive at their own 18 yard line with a ton of defensive pressure from Oklahoma including an eight yard sack of Thompson by Danny Stutsman and Nik Bonitto. Texas must punt from their own end zone once again. The Dicker kick goes to the Oklahoma 40 yard line.

TOUCHDOWN SOONERS! Caleb Williams passes to Marvin Mims on third and 19 from their own 48 yard line. The two point conversion is good! The drive went five plays, 60 yards, and took 3:11 off the clock. With 7:25 left in the fourth quarter, the game is now tied, Texas 41, Oklahoma 41.

FUMBLE RECOVERY SOONERS! Texas fumbles on the kickoff return and Oklahoma recovers at the Texas 18.

TOUCHDOWN SOONERS! Kennedy Brooks rushes for 18 yards for the touchdown. One play, 18 yards, 0:07 off the clock. With 7:10 remaining in the fourth quarter, it's Oklahoma 48, Texas 41.

BIG PLAY LONGHORNS! Texas starts at their own 25, and on second and six Thompson passes 48 yards to Worthy to the Oklahoma 25.

TURNOVER ON DOWNS LONGHORNS: On 4th and 11 Thompson passes incomplete to Robinson turning the ball over to the Sooners, first and 10 at the Oklahoma 24.

The Sooners drive stalls and Michael Turk punts to the Texas 40. First down Texas with 2:55 remaining in regulation.

Texas is moving the ball through the air now with a first down at the Oklahoma 31.

TOUCHDOWN LONGHORNS! Thomson passes to Worthy for 31 yards. The drive took 1:32 off the clock and went 60 yards on six plays. With 1:23 remaining in the game, it's Texas 48, Oklahoma 48.

This will be the highest-scoring game in series history when it's done, besting last year's 53-45 total.

Oklahoma starts their possession at their own 25 after the Longhorns' kickoff, and the Sooners are marching methodically down the field.

TOUCHDOWN SOONERS! Kennedy Brooks runs 33 yards with 0:03 left on the clock. Six plays, 75 yards, 1:21 off the clock. It's 55-48 Oklahoma.

Texas runs the clock out on the short Sooners kickoff.

END OF GAME; Oklahoma 55, Texas 48

