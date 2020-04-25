LonghornsCountry
Top Stories
Longhorns in the pros
Football
The Forty Acres

Greatest Longhorn Football Teams of All Time - No. 1, 2005

Tomer Barazani

The date January 4, 2006, has a special meaning for all Texas fans. The horns were en route to possibly having the greatest national championship run ever, before encountering the mighty Trojans and Reggie Bush in the Rose Bowl.

Texas set the tone from the start of the season, defeating Louisiana Lafayette 60-3. The ride to the mountain-top included a couple of hurdles, most notably a tough 25-22 win over No.4 Ohio State and a game for all the marbles in Pasadena, CA. This Texas squad had major weapons on both sides of the ball, including running back Jammal Charles and defensive back Michael Griffin who led the horns with 124 tackles (67 of them solo). Additionally, Griffin also had a crucial interception on the goal line in Texas' 41-38 Rose Bowl win against USC for the national championship.

In the Rose Bowl against USC, Vince Young put on the performance of a lifetime, finishing with 467 total yards on offense and three rushing touchdowns including the infamous game-winning nine-yard touchdown on fourth down with 19 seconds remaining.

The undefeated 2005 team, led by coach Mack Brown, broke many records including their 652 total points which set an NCAA record for points scored in a season. The Longhorns ended up sending six players from the championship team to the 2006 NFL Draft, including Young who was drafted third overall. This Texas team will forever go down as “THE" iconic season in Longhorns sports history.

To get the latest Texas Longhorns Posts posts as they happen, join the Texas Longhorns Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow Texas Longhorns SI on Twitter @LonghornsSI

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Texas Football: The Dolphins are Getting a 'Consummate Pro' In Brandon Jones

The former Longhorn is a student of the game

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Devin Duvernay Lands in Great Situation With Ravens

The former Longhorn should thrive in Baltimore's explosive offense

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Brandon Jones Drafted by Miami Dolphins in the Third Round

The Texas defensive back was the 70th overall pick in the NFL Draft

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Devin Duvernay Drafted by Baltimore

The Longhorns leading receiver in 2019 will team up with NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and the Ravens

Chris Dukes

Texas Basketball: Greg Brown's Commitment Shows Texas Made the Right Call in Keeping Shaka Smart

The Longhorns landed the nation's top power forward on Friday thanks in large part to his relationship with the Texas head basketball coach

Tomer Barazani

Texas Basketball: Five-Star Recruit Greg Brown Commits to Texas

The Longhorns land the No. 1 ranked power forward in the 2020 class

Chris Dukes

Texas Longhorns NFL Draft Profile: Devin Duvernay

The Texas wide receiver is generating buzz heading into the NFL Draft

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Sam Ehlinger Has High Praise for Former Teammates Heading into NFL Draft

The Texas quarterback had kind words to say about draft-eligible teammates

Chris Dukes

Texas Basketball: Top Longhorn Target Greg Brown III Set to Make Decision Tomorrow

The Austin-area high school superstar will choose between five schools and an NBA G-League offer

Chris Dukes

My Texas Tailgate announced for Friday, May 1

Join the Texas Longhorns for an all-day virtual Longhorns celebration.

Longhorn Country Staff