Greatest Longhorn Football Teams of All Time - No. 1, 2005

The date January 4, 2006, has a special meaning for all Texas fans. The horns were en route to possibly having the greatest national championship run ever, before encountering the mighty Trojans and Reggie Bush in the Rose Bowl.

Texas set the tone from the start of the season, defeating Louisiana Lafayette 60-3. The ride to the mountain-top included a couple of hurdles, most notably a tough 25-22 win over No.4 Ohio State and a game for all the marbles in Pasadena, CA. This Texas squad had major weapons on both sides of the ball, including running back Jammal Charles and defensive back Michael Griffin who led the horns with 124 tackles (67 of them solo). Additionally, Griffin also had a crucial interception on the goal line in Texas' 41-38 Rose Bowl win against USC for the national championship.

In the Rose Bowl against USC, Vince Young put on the performance of a lifetime, finishing with 467 total yards on offense and three rushing touchdowns including the infamous game-winning nine-yard touchdown on fourth down with 19 seconds remaining.

The undefeated 2005 team, led by coach Mack Brown, broke many records including their 652 total points which set an NCAA record for points scored in a season. The Longhorns ended up sending six players from the championship team to the 2006 NFL Draft, including Young who was drafted third overall. This Texas team will forever go down as “THE" iconic season in Longhorns sports history.

