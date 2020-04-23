LonghornsCountry
Greatest Longhorn Football Teams of All Time - No. 2, 1914

Tomer Barazani

Let's turn back the clock and look into the crazy undefeated 1914 run. Prior to the season, the team hosted an intense training camp in San Marcos at Roger's resort on the San Marcos river. This training camp included intense workouts and conditioning drills, resulting in a hungry Texas squad that was ready for war.

The Longhorns embarrassed opponents week in and week out en route to a perfect 8-0 record. This team is most notably known for its unbelievable point differential, 358-21. That’s right, Texas allowed only 21 points the entire season, while simultaneously smashing opposing defenses. Just as a taste, Texas was able to defeat Southwestern 70-0 at Clark Field in Austin.

A key component of the Horn’s success was standout halfback Len Barrell, who scored 14 touchdowns and kicked 34 extra points. He alone tallied 121 points for the Longhorns. Barrell held the record for most points in a season for over 80 years before Ricky Willaims broke it in 1997.

Throughout the 1913-1917 seasons, Texas participated in the Texas Intercollegiate Athletic Association. The Billingsley Report Ratings, recognized by the NCAA, announced that the undefeated Horns won the 1914 national title. This was before joining the newly created Southwest Conference in 1915, winning the conference in 1916 and 1918.

Other than bringing home a championship, the 1914 team left behind an impressive legacy. Seven players and three coaches were selected into the Longhorn Hall of Honor, including head coach, David Allerdice. No other Texas team has yet to break this incredible achievement. 

