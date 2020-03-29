Greatest Longhorn Recruits of All Time - No. 8, Malcom Brown

Malcom Brown found his passion for football from the early age of seven.

Born and raised in Brenham Texas, the two-time Super Bowl champion was a three-sport athlete in high school. From throwing shot put on the track team, to shooting threes on the hardwood floor, Brown truly excelled in every sport he played.

The six-foot-three, 280-pound man recorded 125 tackles and 24 sacks during his high school football career. Additionally, he finished as a five-star recruit and was ranked as the fifth-best defensive tackle in the class. Heavily recruited by the likes of Baylor, Kansas State, Missouri, and Texas, Brown ultimately chose the Forty Acres.



In Austin, he quickly became one of the best defensive players for the Longhorns. Playing in every game in 2012 as a freshman, Brown recorded 25 tackles as a reserve defensive tackle. As a starter in his sophomore campaign, he improved to 68 tackles and two sacks. His final year at Texas, his junior season, Brown was a consensus first-team All-American, a finalist for the Bronko Nagurski (best defensive player) award and was named first-team All-Big 12 selection that season.

The 2015 NFL Draft was heavily stacked with Longhorns. Brown was the second Longhorn of five to be selected. The New England Patriots chose Brown with the 32nd overall pick. Alongside Tom Brady and Bill Belichick, Brown currently finds himself as a two-time Super Bowl champion (LI, LIII) with the Patriots. In 2018, the Patriots declined the fifth-year option on Brown's contract. Brown finished the 2018 season winning his second Super Bowl ring after the Patriots beat the Los Angeles Rams 13-3 in Super Bowl LIII. As a free agent last year, Brown signed a three-year, $15 million contract with the New Orleans Saints.