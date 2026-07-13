Has Texas Become College Football's Standard at One Key Position?

The Texas Longhorns have their eyes set on an exciting 2026 season. They'll play three consecutive non-conference games against Texas State, Ohio State, and UTSA to begin the year.

The pressure is on Steve Sarkisian to improve on last season's shortcomings and get this program back to the College Football Playoff. They certainly have the roster to do so in the competitive SEC.

In the age of the transfer portal and NIL, roster uncertainty has become a major issue across the sport. Teams experience significant roster turnover year after year, and yet, Texas has kept a sense of stability at an important position.

Left Tackle Has Become a Premier Position for Texas

Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Trevor Goosby. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

It's hard to argue against Texas's ability to maintain its standard at the left tackle position in college football. Since Sarkisian's arrival in 2021, that position has been stable.

In 2021, Christian Jones started all 12 games at left tackle before moving over to right tackle for the next two seasons. Jones was eventually drafted by the Arizona Cardinals in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Then came along Kelvin Banks Jr. He was a three-year starter for Texas who started 42 games at left tackle. Banks was decorated with all sorts of awards during his time with the Longhorns.

He was the recipient of the Outland Trophy in 2024, an annual award given to college football's best interior offensive or defensive lineman. Banks was also given the Lombardi Award in 2024, as well as being named to several other all-conference teams throughout his collegiate career.

Banks Jr. blocked for several running backs currently in the NFL and is one of the Longhorns' greatest offensive linemen in program history. He was selected ninth overall by the New Orleans Saints in the '24 draft.

Now, Trevor Goosby will hold down left tackle for the second consecutive year. He could've left for the NFL but opted to return to Austin, and will be one of the best left tackles in the sport. He said he wanted to win a national championship with Texas and follow in Banks' footsteps by winning the Outland and Lombardi awards.

There is no doubt Sarkisian has built an identity at one of the most important positions on the field. Keeping Arch Manning healthy is imperative, and with Goosby protecting him, that's a massive insurance few programs have.

Honorable Mention: Wide Receiver

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Ryan Wingo attempts to make a catch. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's also worth noting that Texas has quietly built a wide receiver factory for the NFL. Isaiah Bond, Matthew Golden, Jordan Whittington, Adonai Mitchell, and Xavier Worthy are recent examples of wide outs that made it to the pros.

This season, the Longhorns have an elite core of wide receivers with Auburn transfer Cam Coleman, Ryan Wingo, and Emmett Mosley V. It's a nice luxury for Manning to have multiple guys who can make game-changing plays.

The next step for Sarkisian and Texas is to turn that consistent positional success into a national championship in the near future.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.