How the Texas Longhorns' Offensive Identity Could Change This Season

Few programs are under more pressure to deliver on a higher level than the Texas Longhorns. Coming off a disappointing 2025 campaign, head coach Steve Sarkisian has assembled an incredible roster with talent up and down the depth chart.

The always-competitive SEC is expected to field some of the best teams in college football next season, but Texas fans should feel confident about their team being at the top. They're built to succeed now and in the future with a talented recruiting class for 2027.

However, all eyes return to Arch Manning and the offense. How will they bounce back after a tough season?

The Longhorns Should Have a Balanced Offensive Attack

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Ryan Wingo (5) runs the ball against the Texas A&M Aggies during the second half. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Longhorns finished 11th in the conference in rushing yards per game (137.8). Sarkisian quickly addressed that issue through the transfer portal, bringing in running backs Hollywood Smothers (NC State) and Raleek Brown (Arizona State).

They're both capable of the home-run play. Smothers and Brown both averaged around six yards per carry last season. Running the football successfully opens up the offense for Manning. If they can make defenses focus on the run, it frees up the Longhorns' talented playmakers on the outside.

It transitions to the next point with the talented wideouts. Auburn transfer Cam Coleman and returning wide receivers Ryan Wingo and Emmett Mosley V give Sarkisian a lot of versatility. Texas can run a successful play-action game against defenses.

Sell out on the run, and these wide receivers can beat a secondary. Sell out on the pass, and this running back duo can break a defense down.

Texas shouldn't be an offense that's playing for field position or field goals. They should be attacking defenses and putting up points in a hurry. They can play the shootout or go with a slow pace of play.

This Offense Can Raise Manning's Ceiling

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) looks to make a pass during the first half against the Georgia Bulldogs. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Manning wanted a better 2025-26 season for himself. He got off to a slow start but picked up some momentum towards the end of the year. The lofty expectations may have been premature, but this year could be different for Manning.

He'll have an improved offensive line with transfers Melvin Siani and Laurence Seymore. It's an experienced group that should give Manning more time to operate. With a running game to back him up, Manning has all the tools to have a great season.

The playmakers around him raise this offense's ceiling quite a bit. This group's success lives and dies around Manning's play. But make no mistake, Sarkisian has quickly developed one of the best rosters in the country, and the offense could be a huge part of this team's success.

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