The One Decision That Could Define Steve Sarkisian's 2026 Season

The Texas Longhorns will enter next season with heightened expectations following an impressive offseason. Many foresee Steve Sarkisian's roster as one of the best since he took over the program. There is a clear buy-in to what Sarkisian is building in Austin.

The SEC will remain the most competitive conference in the country, but few programs have as much continuity as the Longhorns have. They have the luxury of retaining their top players while also adding elite talent through the transfer portal.

However, some questions remain with Texas as the season approaches. There is one decision that could alter how this season goes.

How Will Sarkisian Best Protect Arch Manning?

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning runs with the ball against the Michigan Wolverines. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last season, Arch Manning was sacked 23 times. It wasn't an abnormally high number, but protecting their star quarterback is going to be incredibly important. The offensive line is under a lot of pressure to keep Manning on the field and perform at a high level.

Sarkisian made some major changes during the offseason, bringing in five offensive linemen through the portal. Laurence Seymore and Melvin Siani highlight the group. They should slide in as starters, but how Sarkisian rearranges this revamped offensive line is going to be an important call to make.

Trevor Goosby is projected to be one of college football's best left tackles. Keeping him healthy is just as important as keeping Manning on the field each week. This decision isn't based on a lack of depth; it's more about how he fits the puzzle together.

The Longhorns also invested resources into retooling the running back room. They brought in transfer running backs Hollywood Smothers and Raleek Brown in an effort to get more explosiveness out of the backfield. If Texas can run the ball effectively in 2026, that opens up another element of Manning's game.

They'll be lined up against some solid defensive fronts this season. Despite the influx of talent on the roster, the Longhorns can only go so far if Manning isn't on the field. Keeping him protected is the ultimate priority, and a lot of pressure falls on Sarkisian to deliver on that promise.

At full strength, this is one of the best teams in the country. Few teams can go toe-to-toe with Texas, but Manning goes down, and the entire operation is at risk. Retooling the offensive line was a necessary gamble, and they have the talent to overwhelm defenses. It's up to Sarkisian to find the right winning formula up front.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.