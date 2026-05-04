Here Is The Path To Playing Time For Texas Longhorn Freshman Tyler Atkinson

The Texas Longhorns underwent major roster upheaval this offseason after finishing 10-3 in 2025. While many positions were affected, no defensive position better shows the change than linebacker.

Starting linebackers Anthony Hill Jr. and Trey Moore were both selected in the 2026 NFL Draft, fellow starter Liona Lefau and up-and-comer Elijah 'Bo' Barnes left in the transfer portal and contributor Marshall Landwehr graduated. In response, head coach Steve Sarkisian and new defensive coordinator Will Muschamp brought in three linebackers from the portal, including four-star Rasheem Biles.

They also brought in four-star recruit and Georgia Gatorade Player of the Year Tyler Atkinson. While the freshman phenom is fighting an uphill battle against veterans for playing time, the path for him to get on the field is clear.

How Tyler Atkinson Can Play For the Longhorns as a Freshman

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian leads his team on to the field before a game against the Vanderbilt Commodores | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

There are two big obstacles working against Atkinson. The first is Muschamp's defensive scheme.

Muschamp's defenses have historically majored in nickel personnel, taking a linebacker off the field in favor of a fifth defensive back. This means that there are fewer opportunities for Atkinson to get on the field in Muschamp's base packages.

The second is that the starters at both linebacking positions seem all but set.

Returning playmaker Ty'Anthony Smith is locked into the middle of Muschamp's defense, while Biles is firmly the weak-side man. While there is still time for that to change in fall camp, it is a serious long shot for Atkinson to unseat either starter.

Atkinson is a natural fit at MIKE, meaning he will compete with transfers Justin Cryer and Markus Boswell for the second-string spot behind Smith.

Atkinson should be able to beat out Boswell, who was a spot player for the Akron Zips last year, albeit one who forced two turnovers and came up with a sack. Things get trickier, however, with Cryer, who led FSU's linebackers in tackles last year with 43.

Atkinson is an über-talented player, but beating out a player with that much experience and production at the power-four level is hard for any freshman. Fortunately, there is a way for Atkinson to see the field without having to prove he is a straight-up better linebacker than Cryer: his pass-rushing.

Muschamp favors a blitz-heavy defense and while Cryer is a very solid up-the-middle defender, he has just one sack in his career and posted a career PFF pass-rushing grade of 58.9 with FSU. Atkinson, meanwhile, put up 39.5 sacks and 113 quarterback-hurries in 51 varsity games in high school.

If Muschamp is looking to bring pressure from the second-level or mug the A-gap, Atkinson is his guy. As long as he can handle learning a scheme as unique as Muschamp's and can tread water in the other aspects of linebacking, Atkinson will have a role on the Longhorns in 2026.

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