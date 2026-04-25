Texas Longhorns LB Depth Chart After Trey Moore Drafted by Miami Dolphins

The Texas Longhorns officially saw another defender come off the board in the 2026 NFL Draft as linebacker Trey Moore heard his name called on day three.

Moore’s selection marks the end of one of the most versatile defensive careers on the Forty Acres in recent years and a major loss for the Longhorns defense.

But while the NFL celebrates Moore’s upside, Texas now has to replace one of the most unique players in its front seven.

Brad Spence steps into the Trey Moore role

Texas Longhorns defensive end Brad Spence (14) sacks Oklahoma Sooners quarterback John Mateer (10). | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The linebackers room looks quite different from what it was last year, as the Longhorns welcomed multiple new linebackers to campus this offseason. Here is what we project the depth chart to look like this coming season:

MAC LB (MIKE)

1. Ty'Anthony Smith

2. Justin Cryer

3. Tyler Atkinson

4. Markus Boswell

MONEY LB (WILL/DIME)

1. Rasheem Biles

2. Justin Cryer

3. Rocky Cummings

SAM LB

1. Brad Spence

2. Kosi Okpala OR Rocky Cummings

The player expected to take over the biggest portion of Moore’s workload is Spence.

Spence is projected to step into the SAM backer role in new defensive coordinator Will Muschamp’s defense — essentially the same hybrid linebacker role Moore thrived in last season.

In 2025, Moore logged snaps rushing off the edge, playing in the box, and dropping into space, making him one of the most flexible defenders on the roster. When injuries hit the linebacker room late in the year, he even shifted into more traditional linebacker responsibilities.

Now, that burden shifts to Spence.

The Arkansas transfer showed flashes last season with 21 tackles, six tackles for loss and three sacks while being used primarily outside the tackle box. But he also has real experience playing off-ball linebacker from his time before Texas, which makes him a natural fit for this transition.

While Spence handles the hybrid role, Smith steps into the MIKE linebacker spot as the green-dot communicator. Meanwhile, Biles arrives from Pitt after back-to-back All-ACC seasons and projects as an instant-impact starter on the weak side. He scored three defensive touchdowns in 2025 and has four career defensive scores overall.

Texas also added veteran transfers Justin Cryer from Florida State, Markus Boswell from Akron and Darius Snow from Michigan State. Then there is the freshman trio of Tyler Atkinson, Kosi Okpala and Rocky Cummings, which linebacker coach Johnny Nansen pinned as the most talented freshman linebacker trio he has ever coached.

Despite little continuity at linebacker, Texas still looks to pull out another elite defense when fall rolls around. And if the linebackers live up to all this pre-season praise, it should be a pretty dangerous group.

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