Here's What the Texas Longhorns Starting Offensive Line Could Look Like in 2026

Now that the majority of the transfer portal is in the books, the Texas Longhorns have a much better outlook of what their roster will look like for the 2026 season. And to no surprise, with some of the major additions, the Longhorns are viewed as one of the top teams headed into 2026.

One of the biggest needs the Longhorns had to address heading into the transfer portal was the offensive line after what was a struggling year for the unit, in which quarterback Arch Manning was sacked 23 times on the season and heavily pressured throughout most games.

The Longhorns' offensive line will have another reshaping to do after losing two of its starters in DJ Campbell and Cole Hutson, both of whom exhausted their eligibility and a load of depth pieces to the transfer portal. With all the movement both in and out of the program, here's a look at what the Longhorns' starting offensive line could look like when they take the field in 2026.

Left Tackle - Trevor Goosby

Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Trevor Goosby (74) against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

One of the biggest offseason wins for the Longhorns was not an addition but rather a retention, being able to bring back starting left tackle Trevor Goosby for another season. Goosby had a great season in his first year starting at left tackle, earning a first-team All-SEC selection.

The left tackle was a bright spot on a struggling unit, earning a Pro Football Focus offensive grade of 83.3, a pass blocking grade of 80.1, and a run blocking grade of 82.1. Having Goosby back solidifies the most prized position on the offensive line with what will be one of the best players in the country at his position.

Left Guard - Laurence Seymore

Western Kentucky running back La'Vell Wright (11) steps over Middle Tennessee linebacker Korey Smith (58) as he scores a touchdown. | HELEN COMER/The Daily News Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A very late addition to the Longhorns is Western Kentucky transfer Laurence Seymore, who committed to the Longhorns earlier today, though the veteran player does have an eligibility extension waiver in process.

Seymore started at left guard with the Hilltoppers in 2025, where he tallied 532 pass block snaps, allowed just a single snap, and eight pressures, recording an 82.6 pass block grade by PFF.

While a steady hand at left guard, the Longhorns could shift Seymore over to right guard, depending on how offensive line coach Kyle Flood sees the best fit.

For his play with Western Kentucky, Seymore earned All-Conference USA Second Team selection, and both Phil Steele and the Football Writers Association of America named Seymore to their All-America Second Teams.

Center - Connor Robertson

Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Connor Robertson (62) against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Another returner for the Longhorns on the offensive line is center Connor Robertson, who decided to return to Austin for another season. While it took a while for Robertson to find a permanent spot on the offensive line, he played in all 13 games and had eight starts.

Throughout the season, Robertson made the move over to center after an injury to Cole Hutson and never looked back, starting the rest of the way for the Longhorns in the middle of the offensive line, which resulted in better play for the unit as a whole in the back half of the season.

Right Guard - Brandon Baker

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian, Texas Longhorns wide receiver Parker Livingstone (13) and offensive lineman Brandon Baker (73) run onto the field before a game against the Michigan Wolverines at Camping World Stadium. | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

The final returning piece for the Longhorns' offensive line is Brandon Baker, who, although he started every game for Texas at right tackle, will likely make the move inside to right guard after one of the Longhorns' transfer portal additions.

And while Baker will take a few steps inside to right guard, he could also shift over to left guard depending on the choices by the coaching staff.

As a second-year player, and his first season as a starter, Baker found some early struggles as most young players do, but throughout the season and especially towards the final few games of the year, Baker was a solid piece of the offensive line and should continue to get better as he enters year three in the program.

Right Tackle - Melvin Siani

The other offensive linemen portal addition for the Longhorns is Wake Forest transfer Melvin Siani, who started all 13 games for the Demon Deacons at left tackle. With Goosby at left tackle, the shift over to right tackle is the most obvious answer for Siani.

Siani posted 859 total snaps, finishing with the highest pass-blocking grade on the team with an 80.7, and was the third-highest on the team in total offensive grade with a 72.8, according to PFF. With the addition of the 6-foot-6 and 302-pound offensive tackle, the Longhorns have solidified their tackle spots with some cornerstone pieces.