The Texas Longhorns' No-So-Secret Issue on Offense and How They Can Fix It in 2026

The Texas Longhorns had a good year in 2025, but failed to meet some of the lofty expectations that were placed on them.

Head coach Steve Sarkisian's offense, in particular, let people down. The Longhorns regressed from the ninth and 21st best offense by yards per game in 2023 and 2024 to the 70th best in 2025.

While there are many reasons for the setback, there is one in particular that raised a substantial amount of frustration.

Penalties Killed the Texas Offense in 2025

The Longhorns were the second most penalized team in college football last season, drawing just over eight flags per game according to TeamRankings. They also ranked 128th out of 136 FBS teams in penalty yards per game.

While those stats combine both offense and defense, Texas' offense was the main culprit. HornSports broke down where those penalties came from in a post on X.

Take a look:

Penalties by position group:



QB- 5

RB- 1

WR- 10

TE- 4

OL- 43

DT/EDGE- 14

LB- 7

DB- 28

Unassigned- 6



Offense- 62

Defense- 41

— HornSports (@HornSports) January 24, 2026

Unsurprisingly, the offensive line drew the most flags. What is surprising is just how many penalties they committed.

The right side of the line was the biggest issue. Tackle Brandon Baker committed 12 fouls, with 11 being accepted and guard DJ Campbell committed 10, with eight being accepted, ranking ninth and 29th among all offensive linemen last season.

Spot starter Nick Brooks also managed to draw four flags despite only playing 221 snaps.

No matter who Texas put on the field, their discipline issues persisted. While Texas offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Kyle Flood has put together some great teams and fantastic lines, the flags have been an issue since 2023.

The Longhorns placed 99th and 94th in penalties in 2023 and 2024. As discussed, those offenses still managed to have a lot of success; this year, it just became too much to overcome.

The Longhorns have stocked their offensive arsenal for 2026 this offseason, but will penalties slow them down once again?

Will the Longhorns avoid penalties in 2026?

Texas has done everything it can to provide returning quarterback Arch Manning with weapons this offseason, bringing in the likes of Cam Coleman, Hollywood Smothers and Raleek Brown. However, none of that will matter if the Longhorns can not get out of their own way once again.

Luckily for Texas, it is returning three of its offensive linemen from last year. That added experience should bring down the number of penalties in 2026.

The Longhorns also brought in guard Dylan Sikorski, who played 444 snaps for Oregon State last season and was not flagged once.

While Flood's lines have never played clean, the Longhorns should be able to return their penalties to a tenable state and allow Manning and his host of weapons to soar in 2026.