Hollywood Smothers and Raleek Brown are Already Building Momentum in Texas' Backfield

Texas Longhorns football is that much closer to a return as fall camp gets underway. The excitement is mounting for Texas as they try to navigate the sheer talent on the roster and the high expectations that come with it.

It's no secret that the Longhorns were ambitious and spent lots of money in the transfer portal. They were able to secure commitments from some of the top players, and now Steve Sarkisian could have one of his best teams on paper.

Part of that transfer portal rehaul was improving the running back room. They acquired Hollywood Smothers from NC State and Arizona State transfer Raleek Brown.

Smothers and Brown Are Standing Out

NC State Wolfpack running back Hollywood Smothers runs. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas is bringing in a pair of dynamic running backs with Smothers and Brown. The Longhorns could operate a lot of two-back sets throughout the year. Sarkisian noted a lot of starting spots are up for grabs, and the running back starter certainly should be in that discussion.

We're going to need as many bodies as we can, and the goal is to be quality two-deep at every spot," Sarkisian said. "Hopefully you got a third guy that can play if he needs to, and so hopefully we can develop all of that at three phases because special teams is going to be crucial in that aspect as well."

Sarkisian will have difficult decisions to make, and ultimately, one of these running backs will receive more carries than the other. He mentioned that Smothers had some nice runs on Wednesday.

Both Smothers and Brown had similar yards per carry last season. However, Brown was utilized more, handling 186 carries to Smothers' 160. They could see similar usage in 2026, but Sarkisian made it clear he didn't bring these guys in to sit on the bench.

Bringing in both of these guys should balance out the offense. Texas was near the bottom of the SEC in rushing yards per game (137.8) last season, and there was an obvious desire to address that. Brown or Smothers can provide the home run play, which naturally brings the linebackers and safeties in a little bit.

Once the Longhorns can establish the running game, it opens up the playbook for Arch Manning and these talented wide receivers like Cam Coleman and Ryan Wingo. It's clear Texas is trying to change its offensive identity. Brown and Smothers could be the key to unlocking Manning's full potential in 2026.

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