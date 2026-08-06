Steve Sarkisian Not Ready to Call This Texas Team His Deepest Quite Yet

As the Texas Longhorns began fall camp, they did so fresh off being ranked inside the top five of the USA Today Coaches Poll. For the second straight season, Texas looks primed to begin the season as one of the nation’s most talented teams.

Yet, while the hype machine continues to grow, despite Texas coming off a disappointing 10-3 season, head coach Steve Sarkisian wasn’t ready to put a crown on this team.

There have been many articles written about the talent and depth on his football team entering this season, yet when asked if he feels this is the deepest team, Sarkisian balked.

“We'll see, you know. Again, I think that the portal, in some ways, helps because you can fill very specific spots from a depth perspective…” Sarkisian said.

Jul 23, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After making headlines at SEC Media Days for being honest about how the Longhorns approach the transfer portal this offseason, Sarkisian acknowledged that it didn’t come without losses.

“We lost a lot of guys, you know, and so how it all ties together and leaning into who are going to be the young players that are going to step up and maybe not be frontline players on offense, defense, but play on two or three special teams,” Sarkisian said. “Or covering on kickoffs, doing those types of things, because that's where your depth can show up as well.”

Depth isn’t always about who can play first and second-team offense or defense. Sarkisian went on to explain it’s also about what the depth can do on special teams, an area in today’s college football that is increasingly becoming filled with younger, inexperienced talent.

For as much talk there is about quarterback Arch Manning, wide receiver Cam Coleman, and defensive end Colin Simmons, it is the younger group of players behind them that could prove to have a big impact in 2026.

And luckily for the Longhorns, they are just two years removed from signing the nation’s No. 1-ranked recruiting class in 2025. A class that features second-year players like Justus Terry, Jonah Williams, Lance Jackson, Kade Phillips, and Kaliq Lockett.

All former five-stars who, for the most part, aside from Jackson and Phillips, didn’t see the field much as freshmen. Yet, could see a major uptick in year two.

“I think we live in a society of like instant gratification. The guy's a five-star, and they're supposed to show up, and every guy's supposed to be a Freshman All-American, and it really doesn't work like that, …” Sarkisian said. “Because I think these guys are poised to take a huge step in our program."

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