What We Learned From Day 1 of Texas Longhorns Fall Camp

The Texas Longhorn began fall camp on Wednesday afternoon ahead of what promises to be their most pressure-filled season yet.

Not only will the Longhorns start the season as a top-5 team, but thanks to their aggression in the transfer portal and in retaining star players, the roster is expected to be one of, if not the best in the country.

In other words, for Texas, every mistake and every success will be magnified, and every star will be under a microscope.

Fortunately for the Horns, the first day of fall camp, for all intents and purposes, went off without a hitch.

Here are the five things that stood out to me the most from Day 1.

Justus Terry is a beast

Texas Longhorns defensive lineman Justus Terry arrives at the stadium before the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It would probably be a good idea for Texas to make sure Justus Terry is the first one off of the bus every week.

Terry absolutely looks the part at 6-foot-5 and 289 pounds, but he also moves incredibly well for that size. People that big should not move that quickly, but Terry does.

It appears he has made major strides from last season, and I wouldn't be surprised to seem him have a major impact in 2026.

It appears the hiring of Will Muschamp was huge for Terry.

Arch Manning and Ryan Wingo are dialed in

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning warms up before a game against the Texas A&M Aggies | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As expected, Arch Manning looked in control on Day 1. He certainly looks like the leader of this football team, and he is clearly much more comfortable in his own skin right now.

"I thought Arch (Manning) had a good day," Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said. "I've seen a lot of rough quarterback days. First day of practice, the defenses have seen all these same plays all summer long. I thought he looked good."

Manning wasn't perfect on Wednesday, but his connection with Ryan Wingo was particularly noteworthy. Yes, the viral bomb in the back corner of the end zone was a big highlight, but the pair was on the same page all day.

They looked to be more on the same page than ever, and the clear lines of communication between them should not be understated.

Wingo's drop problem, at least on Day 1, didn't rear its ugly head.

Bo Mascoe is the clear No. 1 corner

Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive back Bo Mascoe against the Kansas State Wildcats during the Rate Bowl at Chase Field | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Not much to say here other than Bo Mascoe is clearly the best and most experienced corner on this team. He already has a great grasp on this defense, and I expect him to have a big year.

Kade Phillips was also very impressive on Wednesday at the other corner spot.

On the back end, Kobe Black Looks like a natural safety and is fitting in quite well there.

The offensive line is beginning to shake out

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning and offensive lineman Trevor Goosby react after Manning ran for a touchdown during the first half against the Texas El Paso Miners | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The first team offensive line, from what we could gather, on Wednesday was Trevor Goosby at left tackle, Jaydon Chatman at left guard, Conner Robertson at center, Brandon Baker at right guard and Melvin Siani at right tackle.

Not many surprises there. The obvious caveat to that is the left guard spot. Laurence Seymore is going to play meaningful snaps for this team, but it appears he is still getting acclimated. He worked behind both Chatman and Dylan Sikorski.

This is a battle that will go on for quite some time in my opinion.

Will Muschamp is as advertised

Texas Longhorns defensive coordinator Will Muschamp disputes a call in a game against the Central Florida Knights in the fourth quarter at Texas Memorial Stadium | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Will Muschamp showed up as Will Muschamp on Wednesday. His intensity and passion were palpable to everyone in attendance.

He demands - quite visibly, I might add - the best out of his players. There is a viral clip going around right now of him getting on his guys in the secondary. That energy was his theme all day.

Muschamp is quickly changing the identity of this defense day by day.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.