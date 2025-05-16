Houston Cougars De-Commit Flips to Texas Longhorns
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns are adding a local product to their 2026 recruiting class this offseason.
Per reports from On3's Hayes Fawcett, three-star safety Yaheim Riley has committed to Texas over Ole Miss, Houston and Vanderbilt. He originally committed to Houston in December before decommitting on April 13.
"Been in my bag, why not keep going," Riley told Fawcett. "All Glory to God."
A product of Austin Anderson High School just 20 minutes from campus, Riley will be staying home to play his college ball. He also received offers from programs like Arizona State, Texas Tech, Maryland, Arizona, Washington, Utah, TCU, North Texas, Baylor, Stanford, Nevada and many more.
Riley still has official visits set with Vanderbilt (June 6) and Texas (June 13).
According to 247Sports' rankings, Riley is the No. 96 overall safety in the 2026 recruiting class and the No. 139 overall player in Texas.
Over the past two seasons, he's posted 155 tackles (nine for loss), two sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, six pass breakups and seven interceptions.
Riley now joins a Texas 2026 class that features five-star talents like athlete Jermaine Bishop Jr., long snapper Trott O'Neal, four-star quarterback Dia Bell and three-star talents like wide receiver Chris Stewart, cornerback Hayward Howard Jr., offensive lineman Nicolas Robertson and offensive tackle Max Wright.
The Longhorns landed the commitment from Bishop Jr. on Wednesday, instantly giving them one of the top overall players in the class.
Texas will begin the 2025 season on the road against the defending national champion Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday, Aug. 30.