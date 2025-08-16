Longhorns Country

How Texas Longhorns Offense Will Change With Arch Manning After Quinn Ewers

Steve Sarkisian talks how the Longhorns offense will change under their new signal caller

JD Andress

Nov 24, 2023; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian observes quarterback Arch Manning (16) warming up before a game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
Nov 24, 2023; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian observes quarterback Arch Manning (16) warming up before a game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
As the 2025 season approaches, Texas Longhorns fans eagerly anticipate watching their new quarterback, Arch Manning, take over the offense.

While new faces surround him, the coaching staff remained intact, so while the scheme stays the same, Manning's abilities could provide a dynamic change to include more quarterback-designed runs.

Head coach Steve Sarkisian spoke with ESPN recently, sharing how the offense under Manning's direction will evolve this season.

Learning The System

Quinn Ewers and Arch Manning, Texas Longhorns
Texas quarterbacks Arch Manning (16) and Quinn Ewers talk during the team's first spring practice of 2023 at the Frank Denius Fields. 2023-03-06-manning-ewers / Aaron E. Martinez / USA TODAY NETWORK

Before the 2024 season, questions were raised about whether Manning would enter the portal since Quinn Ewers was returning for one more year to Forty Acres. Now, after the Dolphins selected Ewers in the NFL draft, Manning finally gets his chance to show the country what the rest of the coaching staff has seen.

But in the college athletics world, where loyalty is rare, Manning's willingness to patiently await his turn will be a strength this season.

"The beauty of it for us right now is we have two years with Arch of working with him every day and have a really good understanding of the things that he's good at, and so we can focus and tailor things around what he does well."

Allowing the coaching staff to watch Manning mature and evolve over the past two seasons has allowed Sarkisian's staff to prepare an offensive game plan tailored around what he does best, keeping his confidence steady, even if a game starts rough.

"Probably the most natural thing is his athleticism to where he's a threat. When he runs the ball, you have to account for him because there's a speed component to the way he runs, and there's a physical component to the way he runs. And so some of the things that we're able to do in short yardage may be a little bit different than where we've been in the past."

Allowing Manning to use his speed, paired with the lethal backfield the Longhorns will support him with this season, will be a tall task for opposing defenses to focus on. With his ability to extend plays, he is also a match-up nightmare for secondary defenses.

Helping With Red-Zone Success

Arch Manning, Texas Longhorns
Sep 14, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) reacts after scoring a touchdown during the first half against the Texas-San Antonio Roadrunners at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Despite all the things the Longhorns did well last season, where they struggled the most was in the red zone, where they ranked 55th in FBS with a 63.8 touchdown percentage.

However, Sarkisian says they have added designed runs for Manning to aid that part of the field, crafting ways to find the new signal caller ways to finish drives for more than a field goal.

"We may not change so much, but his ability to use his legs on third down in the red zone area to create plays when people are in man coverage and people are blitzing and there's voids to go run, I think would be another component to that as well."

JD Andress
JD ANDRESS

JD has been a part of the On SI team for 3 years now. He covers TCU as the lead writer in football and baseball as well as being a contributor for the Wake Forest website. Fan of football, baseball, and analytics. Grew up surrounded by Longhorn fans and is excited to cover all things Texas.

