How Texas Longhorns Offense Will Change With Arch Manning After Quinn Ewers
As the 2025 season approaches, Texas Longhorns fans eagerly anticipate watching their new quarterback, Arch Manning, take over the offense.
While new faces surround him, the coaching staff remained intact, so while the scheme stays the same, Manning's abilities could provide a dynamic change to include more quarterback-designed runs.
Head coach Steve Sarkisian spoke with ESPN recently, sharing how the offense under Manning's direction will evolve this season.
Learning The System
Before the 2024 season, questions were raised about whether Manning would enter the portal since Quinn Ewers was returning for one more year to Forty Acres. Now, after the Dolphins selected Ewers in the NFL draft, Manning finally gets his chance to show the country what the rest of the coaching staff has seen.
But in the college athletics world, where loyalty is rare, Manning's willingness to patiently await his turn will be a strength this season.
"The beauty of it for us right now is we have two years with Arch of working with him every day and have a really good understanding of the things that he's good at, and so we can focus and tailor things around what he does well."
Allowing the coaching staff to watch Manning mature and evolve over the past two seasons has allowed Sarkisian's staff to prepare an offensive game plan tailored around what he does best, keeping his confidence steady, even if a game starts rough.
"Probably the most natural thing is his athleticism to where he's a threat. When he runs the ball, you have to account for him because there's a speed component to the way he runs, and there's a physical component to the way he runs. And so some of the things that we're able to do in short yardage may be a little bit different than where we've been in the past."
Allowing Manning to use his speed, paired with the lethal backfield the Longhorns will support him with this season, will be a tall task for opposing defenses to focus on. With his ability to extend plays, he is also a match-up nightmare for secondary defenses.
Helping With Red-Zone Success
Despite all the things the Longhorns did well last season, where they struggled the most was in the red zone, where they ranked 55th in FBS with a 63.8 touchdown percentage.
However, Sarkisian says they have added designed runs for Manning to aid that part of the field, crafting ways to find the new signal caller ways to finish drives for more than a field goal.
"We may not change so much, but his ability to use his legs on third down in the red zone area to create plays when people are in man coverage and people are blitzing and there's voids to go run, I think would be another component to that as well."