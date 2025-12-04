Steve Sarkisian Already Knows What Arch Manning's Future Holds

If you ever paid real attention to the Texas Longhorns program, you know that there was never really a question about Arch Manning's future in Austin.

Despite ridiculous rumors and uninformed predictions, he was never going to enter the transfer portal - at any point.

He was never - at any point - going to enter the 2026 NFL Draft, either.

The plan has, and always will be, for Manning to stick around and learn and develop under Steve Sarkisian in Austin until at least the time the 2027 NFL Draft rolls around after next season.

And when asked about his star quarterback's future during his Early Signing Day press conference on Wednesday, Sarkisian's answer was about as clear as you can get.

"I haven't asked him. Maybe I should," Sarkisian said, laughing. "I feel pretty good about it, but we'll see."

Manning had no reason to leave in the first place

In a rational world, that would be the end of the conversation. Manning's name wouldn't be brought up in the 2026 NFL Draft or transfer portal rumors, and we could simply walk into the offseason without any controversy surrounding his name.

Of course, that won't be the case. NFL Draft 'experts' are going to push the narrative that he should still go No. 1. Uniformed idiots will push transfer narratives on social media, claiming Manning would be better off at somewhere like LSU, Ohio State, Georgia or Alabama.

Would Manning have a chance to be the No. 1 overall pick? That is not irrational at all. He is arguably the most physically gifted quarterback with the highest upside in the country.

But he won't go, that's not the plan.

In fact, the plan is just getting started. The Mannings always envisioned a four-year plan for Arch. Redshirting his true freshman year was the beginning.

Sitting behind Quinn Ewers and learning, while preparing as a starter for a whole season, was the next step.

Step three was to become a starter and develop with the bullets flying. Learn how to be a leader. Get used to the speed of the game, get valuable game experience, and learn what it means to be a starting quarterback in the SEC.

The final step in the process? Well, simply put, Step 4 is to unleash hell. Become the player that many expected you would be heading into 2025 - and the player you started to look like over the last few weeks of the season. Compete for a Heisman Trophy, set records, but most importantly, try to win a national championship.

Obviously, the development continues as well. He's going to continue to do that every minute that he is on the 40 Acres.

But as he heads into the 2026 season, he is firmly on Step 4, and he was never going to sacrifice his process learning and developing under one of the greatest quarterback minds in the sport, to consider another alternative.