Texas Longhorns vs. Arkansas Razorbacks Early Season Preview: Score Predictions
The end of the college football season typically means rivalry matchups start to occur. For the Texas Longhorns, this means back-to-back weeks of hosting their rivals, beginning with the week 13 affair against long-time foes the Arkansas Razorbacks.
The matchup could be viewed as a trap game, coming off a trip to Athens against the Georgia Bulldogs and a week away from the highly anticipated return of the Texas A&M Aggies to the Forty Acres, they'll have to be sure to handle business against Sam Pittman's squad.
The Longhorns on the SI staff predict the Nov. 22 matchup between the Longhorns and Bulldogs.
JD Andress - Staff Writer
The Longhorns will benefit from having more talent than the Razorbacks on every position of the field, offense and defense included. While the week before was a physical drain, they should take care of business here easily.
Prediction: Texas 38, Arkansas 17
Tyler Firtel - Staff Writer
After a low-scoring battle in Fayetteville last year, the Longhorns will host the Razorbacks at DKR this time. Only giving up 10 points to Arkansas while on the road, Texas continues its defensive dominance at home, giving Taylen Green a tough time, even with the plethora of transfers added to the offense. The Longhorns roll into rivalry week against Texas A&M, coming off a comfortable win against another historical adversary.
Prediction: Texas 30, Arkansas 13
Jon Alfano - Staff Writer
It’s always difficult to predict rivalry games with any certainty, but the Razorbacks are expected to be one of the weaker teams in the SEC, while the Longhorns are national title contenders. Texas also has home-field advantage for this game, which it did not have for its 20-10 win in Fayetteville, so this should be a relatively easy win for Steve Sarkisian’s team.
Prediction: Texas 30, Arkansas 14
Henry Hipschman - Staff Writer
En route to another conference championship appearance in the SEC, the Longhorns should find an easier win after a difficult matchup against Georgia. Texas and Arch Manning will dominate the Razorbacks and secure another win on the season.
Prediction: Texas 28, Arkansas 10
Aaron Raley - Staff Writer
The Longhorns traveled to Fayetteville last year and were met with a very game home opponent in the Razorbacks. Yet, Texas still came away with the 20-10 victory after Matthew Golden’s two-touchdown day. However, Arkansas now visits Austin, where their chances of knocking off this Burnt Orange team, especially a well-rounded one like Steve Sarkisian is putting out in 2025, are drastically slimmer than before. As great as I think Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green will be for the Pigs this year, I’m not seeing a win at DKR in their future. Please give me the Horns.
Prediction: Texas 35, Arkansas 21